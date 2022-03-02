Nice will host Paris Saint Germain for Matchday 27 of 2021-22 Ligue 1. Here, check out the match information: when, where and how to watch it in the United States.

Nice vs PSG: Date, time and TV Channel for Matchday 27 of 2021-22 Ligue 1 in the US

Nice and PSG will meet for Matchday 27 of 2021-22 Ligue 1 season. The home side wants to steal second place in the standings, while the visitors are looking to keep expanding their difference at the top. Here, check out the match information, such as date, time and how to watch it in the United States.

The hosts are coming to this match after drawing without goals against Strasbourg last time out. However, they reached the final of the French Cup after defeating Versailles 2-0 in the semifinals and they will try to upset the leaders of the league at home.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint Germain is looking to win the match without much trouble and start thinking of their Champions League encounter with Real Madrid. The team won their last league match 3-1 against St-Etienne, after losing to Nantes (3-1).

Nice vs PSG: Date

Nice and PSG will face each other on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the Allianz Riviera Stadium. They met for the last time in the Round of 16 French Cup 2022, with Nice winning in penalties 6-5, after a 0-0 draw.

Nice vs PSG: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US and to watch or live stream Nice vs PSG

The match between Nice and PSG for Matchday 27 of 2022-21 Ligue 1 season to be played Saturday, March 5, 2022 will be available for broadcast in the United States on beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.