On October 8, 2021, Barcelona hired Xavi Hernandez as its new coach. The Spaniard was chosen to rebuild the Culé team and assemble a team without stars. The team's performance showed up during the season, but at times it was noticeable that Barcelona lacked players of hierarchy.

Barcelona knows that if it wants to become a strong team again, it must have players with great potential in its squad. “Barcelona must have two high-level players per position”, said Xavi. Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruyff, members of Barcelona's Sporting Directorate and Joan Laporta, Barcelona's president, are working to fulfill Xavi's wishes to form a top-level team. Changes are expected to be made in the summer with several players that may leave the club and others that may arrive.

However, for there to be new signings, Barça have to free up places in the squad. The candidates to leave the club are Clément Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti, Óscar Mingueza, Sergiño Dest, Riqui Puig, and Martin Braithwaite, as well as loan signings Philippe Coutinho, Miralem Pjanić, Francisco Trincão, and Álex Collado. Barcelona have already signed two players that will arrive at zero cost, they are Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie. And everything seems to indicate that The Culés have already secured its third signing.

Barcelona's Cesar Azpilicueta new player

Chelsea are going through a period of change. With a new owner, things are expected to change at the club. In addition, many players will leave Chelsea. Antonio Rüdiger and Christensen will leave, but they will not be the only ones. Cesar Azpilicueta intends to leave Chelsea and Barcelona are his chosen destination.

According to As, the defender has already agreed a deal with The Cules for the next two seasons with an option for a further year and a salary of 13 million euros gross for each season, including a free signing bonus.

While Chelsea was up for sale, the board triggered the unilateral option to extend Azpilicueta's contract, which was due to expire in June. Now that the club has been sold to the ownership group headed by Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter and Hansjoerg Wyss, Azpilicueta would be entitled to arrange a new contractual condition, where it is expected to not renew his contract and join Barcelona.