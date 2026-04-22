Real Salt Lake vs Inter Miami LIVE: Kickoff time and where to watch Lionel Messi’s visit to Sandy in MLS action

Real Salt Lake are set to host Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami at America First Field for a cross-conference showdown on MLS Matchday 9. Both teams are currently well-positioned in their respective conferences and are eager to keep pace with the league leaders.

Real Salt Lake will look to maintain their dominance at America First Field, which has served as a true fortress this season. The Utah side remains undefeated at home, having secured victories in all four of its matches played there so far.

However, they face a daunting challenge in Inter Miami. The squad led by Messi has tallied four wins in MLS this season, with remarkably all four of those victories coming on the road.