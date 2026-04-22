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Real Salt Lake vs Inter Miami LIVE: Kickoff time and where to watch Lionel Messi’s visit to Sandy in MLS action

Real Salt Lake face off against Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami for MLS Matchday 9. Stay with us for minute-by-minute updates from this highly anticipated clash!

Sergi Solans of the Real Salt Lake and Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.
© Getty ImagesSergi Solans of the Real Salt Lake and Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.

Real Salt Lake are set to host Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami at America First Field for a cross-conference showdown on MLS Matchday 9. Both teams are currently well-positioned in their respective conferences and are eager to keep pace with the league leaders.

Real Salt Lake will look to maintain their dominance at America First Field, which has served as a true fortress this season. The Utah side remains undefeated at home, having secured victories in all four of its matches played there so far.

However, they face a daunting challenge in Inter Miami. The squad led by Messi has tallied four wins in MLS this season, with remarkably all four of those victories coming on the road.

Is Lionel Messi playing today?

Lionel Messi is expected to be in Inter Miami's starting lineup to face Real Salt Lake, as the Argentine captain has not suffered any setbacks in his most recent appearances.

Today's referees

Pierre-Luc Lauziere has been appointed to officiate the clash between Real Salt Lake and Inter Miami. He will be joined on the field by Jeremy Hanson and Kali Smith, who are set to serve as the assistant referees.

Full officiating team:

  • Referee: Pierre-Luc Lauziere (USA)
  • Assistant Referee 1: Jeremy Hanson (USA)
  • Assistant Referee 2: Kali Smith (USA)
  • Fourth official: Alexis Da Silva (USA)
  • VAR: Younes Marrakchi (USA)

Kickoff time and where to watch

Real Salt Lake vs Inter Miami will get underway at America First Field at 9:30 PM (ET).

Apple TV will be the only option to watch Real Salt Lake vs Inter Miami in the USA.

Real Salt Lake and Inter Miami clash at MLS Matchday 9

Welcome to our live blog of the MLS! Real Salt Lake host Inter Miami at America First Field, with both teams looking for a win to keep pace with the league leaders.

Stay with us for all the action and minute-by-minute updates of this exciting game!

Gianni Taina
Gianni Taina
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