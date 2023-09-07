Not only stronger than Messi's MLS: Ronaldo says Saudi league is better than Primeira Liga

The 2023-24 season looks different without Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in Europe. The Portuguese striker left England for Saudi Arabia in January, while the Argentine playmaker decided to join MLS side Inter Miami after two years at PSG.

Ronaldo raised many eyebrows by signing for Al-Nassr, but he turned out to pave the way for other stars to join the Saudi Pro League. Neymar and Karim Benzema, for instance, are among the world-renowned players who moved to the Gulf State this summer.

Though many questioned Ronaldo and those who made this switch, the 38-year-old has defended the decision to play in Middle East. Shortly after claiming the Saudi championship is better than MLS, the former Manchester United star went even further by saying the Pro League is better than the Portuguese top flight.

Ronaldo defends Saudi Pro League, takes a shot at Primeira Liga

“It’s normal to criticize, what league is not criticized? Where there aren’t problems and controversy? There are everywhere. Spain, Portugal,” Ronaldo said in a press conference, via Goal. “I already knew, I keep saying: everyone thought I was crazy, crazy isn’t so crazy… It’s already normal to play in the Saudi Arabian league.

“As an Al-Nassr player, I knew this was going to happen, it’s a privilege to change a country’s culture and football, to have great stars, it makes me proud. I was the pioneer and I feel proud of it. What I want most is to continue to evolve always, so that I can be at the top.

“I believe that the Arab League is better than the Portuguese one. It’s not just the controversy, there’s not so much fuss, the quality of the names is much better. I hope it can get better, I know it will be difficult. Possibly impossible. It turns out to be a circus what has been happening lately.”

How many Ballon d’Ors does Cristiano Ronaldo have?

Cristiano Ronaldo won the Ballon d’Or on five occasions (2008, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017).

How many times has Cristiano Ronaldo won the UEFA Champions League?

Cristiano Ronaldo lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy five times (2008, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018).