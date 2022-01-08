Nottingham Forest will face Arsenal this Sunday, January 9, for the third round of the FA Cup. Here you can find out how to watch or live stream free this FA game in the United States and Canada, the preview, predictions and odds.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free FA Cup match in the US and Canada

Arsenal will make their debut in this 2021/2022 FA Cup when they face Nottingham Forest this Sunday, January 9 at 12:10 PM (ET) at the City Ground. Here you will find all the information about this FA Cup game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this match.

This third round will have an attractive match due to its history. On one side will be Arsenal, one of the greatest teams in the history of English football. They are currently very far from the fight for the Premier League title (the leader, Manchester City, are 18 points ahead of them), however they remain in the qualifying zone for the next UEFA Champions League.

On the other side will be a historic team from the First Division of England, which also knew how to have great success at the international level. Nottingham Forest currently play the EFL Championship, England's second division. With 34 points, they are far from the first, the Bournemouth.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Time: 12:10 PM (ET)

Location: City Ground Stadium, Nottinghamshire, England

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:10 PM

CT: 11:10 AM

MT: 10:10 AM

PT: 9:10 AM

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Throughout history, these two rivals have met 100 times. The absolute dominators of the statistics are Arsenal who in total were winners 51 times (that is, more than half of the times). For their part, Nottingham Forest obtained 27 victories and there were 22 draws. Therefore, this game between the two will be the 101st, and it will have appeal above all because of the long history of both.

How to watch or live stream Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal in the US and Canada

The game that will be played this Sunday, January 9 at the City Ground Stadium for the third round of FA CUP between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal will be broadcast in the US on: ESPN+. In Canada, you can watch it in: portsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet World Now.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: Predictions and Odds

The bookmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly Arsenal are the favorite with -180 odds, while Nottingham Forest have +500. A tie would finish in a +340 payout.

DraftKings Arsenal -180 Tie +340 Nottingham Forest +500

*Odds via DraftKings