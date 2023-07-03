Taty Castellanos is one of the biggest success cases in MLS history, a player that came from Montevideo City Torque in Uruguay and would eventually get to LaLiga and score 14 goals in 37 games for Girona.

It has been a long road for the Argentine, but at 24 the best is yet to come and that could be a major transfer to Serie A. According to César Luis Merlo the former MLS golden boot could be heading to Lazio of Serie A.

Lazio is reported to have begun discussions with MLS/City Football Group about signing the striker. Benfica also has planned a near $20 million bid for the striker making him one of MLS’ biggest outgoing transfers.

Situation of Taty Castellanos

Taty Castellanos was on loan to Girona last season and is still an MLS/ NYCFC player. It was reported that the City Football Group was going to buy his contract from MLS, but the player now has real interest from two big teams in Europe.

Castellanos was able to win the MLS golden boot in 2021, along with the MLS Cup with NYCFC. Not only that but the Argentine was able to get on the U-23 team for Argentina. In Spain, Castellanos dived right in with 14 goals in LaLiga and a four-goal performance against Real Madrid. Becoming the first player since 1947 to score four goals against the Spanish giants.