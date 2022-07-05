The 23-year-old Argentine is on the cusp of a major transfer to European soccer, it was not the pathway many would believe he’d take given he was playing for a middle of the table team in Uruguay.

When Valentín Castellanos arrived at NYCFC in 2018 not many in the MLS circles made much of it. Castellanos was another Argentine in a long list of Argentines making their way to MLS with varied credentials. Atlanta United brought in Pity Martinez and Esequiel Barco, two of the league’s biggest incoming transfers, they both proved to be two of the league’s biggest and most disappointing signings.

It has been the likes of Diego Valeri, Sebastian Blanco, Javier Morales, and yes Taty Castellanos who have raised the Argentine player profile in Major League Soccer, which is home to over 30 Argentine players.

Taty Castellanos pathway to success was unthinkable, having never played for a professional club in Argentina, making a handful of appearances for Universidad de Chile, Castellanos would eventually find himself in Uruguay’s second division playing for Montevideo City Torque and a long shot away from true success.

Taty Castellanos one transfer away from ending a stigma

So, what did Torque see in an unproven Argentine forward with little to no professional experience, for Héctor Javier Nóblega, Montevideo City’s Business Manager, Castellanos skill set was clear, “Taty has all the conditions necessary to play in European soccer… (Taty) has a mental drive that we have rarely seen in (Torque), and that is just as important than any of his technical and physical attributes.”

“Taty came to Uruguay with a mental drive to develop his game and reach the highest levels and that is what he is showing in MLS and that is why teams in the best leagues want him” Nóblega added when speaking to Bolavip.

Castellanos scored 5 goals in 30 games for the Uruguayan club before moving to sister club NYCFC and becoming maybe the best player in the club’s history, even over David Villa. Castellanos to date has scored 47 goals in 88 MLS matches and this season has 14 goals and 4 assists across all competitions.

Castellanos at the moment commands a $15 million price tag for any club interested in taking the Argentine, something NYCFC and the City Football Group are prepared to do, with River Plate being the most interested but not reaching the desired 15 million. Fiorentina, West Ham, and Palmeiras have all expressed interest but still the final number has not been reached.

Even if Castellanos were to be sold between the $10-12 million range it would be a remarkable return of investment on a player which cost NYCFC chump change and who today earns only $1 million in salary. Yet the MLS Cup winner and 2021 Golden Boot has proven to be vastly more valuable than Xherdan Shaqiri, Gonzalo Higuaín, Jozy Altidore, and Franco Jara, all on vastly larger salaries than Castellanos.

For Nóblega who watched Taty grow up at his club a move to Europe would mean a lot, “it would mean that (Montevideo City) can be a platform for players… in Taty’s case being moved within the (City Football Group and to NYCFC) before going to Europe, it helps their development… We have a close relationship with Taty and we continue to keep in touch until today, we are very happy that he maintained his development in NYCFC and will hopefully continue this track in Europe.”

For Taty Castellanos, MLS, and NYCFC it’s a matter of waiting, once that transfer comes in and that move is made be it whatever destination, Castellanos will prove you don’t have to be from River Plate, Boca Juniors, or Flamengo to make a big leap from MLS to Europe you can be a bright-eyed kid playing second division soccer in Uruguay who always kept your eye on the prize.