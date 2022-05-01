Peñarol will visit Olimpia in what will be Matchday 4 of the Copa Libertadores group stage. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Olimpia and Peñarol will have a transcendental game in search of continuing with chances of advancing to the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The last two teams in the standings of Group G will face each other in what may be one of the last chances to fight to advance to the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. The loser of this game would be almost condemned to not be able to fight for more than third place and go to the Copa Sudamericana.

Perhaps a tie would serve Peñarol a little more, although nothing is guaranteed, since it would depend on what Cerro Porteño and Colon do. For Olimpia, on the other hand, only victory is useful. The draw could leave them almost eliminated depending again on the game between "El Ciclon" and the "Zabaleros", and of course the defeat would make the situation even more complicated.

Olimpia vs Peñarol: Date

This group stage game of the 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores between Olimpia and Peñarol will be played at the Defensores del Chaco Stadium on Wednesday, May 4 at 8:00 (ET).

Olimpia vs Peñarol: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Olimpia vs Peñarol

You can see this group stage game of this 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores between Olimpia and Peñarol in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

