Peñarol will visit Olimpia in search of getting their second victory in this group stage of the Copa Libertadores. Find out how to watch or live stream the game free, the preview, prediction and odds in the United States.

Olimpia vs Peñarol: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the 2022 Copa Libertadores in the US

Two historic teams from the Copa Libertadores, Olimpia and Peñarol, will play this Wednesday, May 4, in search of a victory that allows them to continue fighting to qualify for the round of 16. Find here all you need to know about this Libertadores game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

It will undoubtedly be one of the most interesting games on Wednesday, May 4, since it could be the last chance that both teams have to fight for a place in the round of 16 Copa Libertadores. If one of the two loses, they will almost certainly have to settle for fighting for third place, which would allow them to qualify for the Copa Sudamericana.

Both teams will have to be aware of what Cerro Porteño and Colon do, since their future will depend on that. A tie, in principle, would leave Peñarol somewhat better, although a victory for "Zabalero" would greatly complicate things for the Uruguayans in the face of that hypothetical tie. In the case of Olimpia, it only serves them to win, regardless of what happens in the other game in the group.

Olimpia vs Peñarol: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Defensores del Chaco Stadium, Asunción, Paraguay

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Olimpia vs Peñarol: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Olimpia vs Peñarol: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Being two historical teams in this competition, it is not surprising that they have faced each other more times compared to other teams (except, of course, those that are from the same country). In total they played 13 times with a clear dominance of Peñarol, who won 7 times, while Olimpia did it 3 times with 3 draws.

The last confrontation between both rivals took place two weeks ago when for the current edition of the Copa Libertadores, Peñarol won 2-1 at home. Before that, the last game between the two was on March 1, 1974, also a 2-0 victory for the Uruguayans.

How to watch or live stream Olimpia vs Peñarol in the US

The game that will be played this Wednesday, May 4 at the Defensores del Chaco Stadium for the group stage of the 2022 Conmebol Libertadores between Olimpia and Peñarol will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Olimpia vs Peñarol: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: Olimpia are the favorite with +110 odds, while Peñarol have +265. A tie would finish in a +230 payout.

Caliente Olimpia +110 Tie +230 Peñarol +265

*Odds via Caliente