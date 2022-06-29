The 2022 Lamar Hunt US Open Cupe returns and it is time to get the final team of the semifinals. In quarterfinals, Orlando City will face Nashville SC for a ticket to the next round and here are the predictions, odds and how to watch the game live in the US.

Orlando City vs Nashville SC: Preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream in the US the US Open Cup

The Lamar Hunt US Open Cup quarterfinals comes to an end. With three teams already in the semifinals, there is only one duel left. Now, Orlando City will face Nashville SC, a recent newcomer of the Major League Soccer, in order to determine the last club to be into the best four institutions of the tournament.

In the last quartefinal game, both Orlando and Nashville are looking forward to be the ones to face New York Red Bulls at the next round. It will be a thrilling duel as it has been the whole 2022 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup, but now it's time to end the competition and select the best team in the country.

In the next phase, Sacramento Republic will face against Sporting Kansas City in July 27th. Then, the other leg will receive the winner between Orlando City and Nashville SC, to be played the same day. Then, by August, with date not still defined, will be played the grand final of this important tournament.

Orlando City vs Nashville SC: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Exploria Stadium, Orlando, Florida.

Broadcast: ESPN+

Orlando City vs Nashville SC: Time by States in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Orlando City vs Nashville SC: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Since Nashville's arrival to the Major League Soccer in 2020, this rivalry has been dominated by the newcomers to the league. In the last five games, the team from Tennessee has won two matches and there has been three draws.

How to watch or live stream Orlando City vs Nashville SC in the US

Orlando City vs Nashville SC will play for the quartefinals this Wednesday, June 29 at 7:00 (ET), and you can watch the game in United States through ESPN +.

How to watch Orlando City vs Nashville SC anywhere

If the broadcast is not available in your country, you can watch this match using a VPN, and Atlas VPN is your best option. Enjoy this and many other benefits of having this tool on your computer.

Orlando City vs Nashville SC: Predictions and Odds

The oddsmakers have a clear favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Orlando City is slightly the favorite with +125, while Nashville SC have +230. A draw would also finish in a +230 payout.

DraftKings Orlando City +125 Tie +230 Nashville SC +230

*Odds via DraftKings