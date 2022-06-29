The Lamar Hunt US Open Cup quarterfinals comes to an end. With three teams already in the semifinals, there is only one duel left. Now, Orlando City will face Nashville SC, a recent newcomer of the Major League Soccer, in order to determine the last club to be into the best four institutions of the tournament.
In the last quartefinal game, both Orlando and Nashville are looking forward to be the ones to face New York Red Bulls at the next round. It will be a thrilling duel as it has been the whole 2022 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup, but now it's time to end the competition and select the best team in the country.
In the next phase, Sacramento Republic will face against Sporting Kansas City in July 27th. Then, the other leg will receive the winner between Orlando City and Nashville SC, to be played the same day. Then, by August, with date not still defined, will be played the grand final of this important tournament.
Orlando City vs Nashville SC: Match Information
Date: Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Time: 7:00 PM (ET)
Location: Exploria Stadium, Orlando, Florida.
Broadcast: ESPN+
Orlando City vs Nashville SC: Time by States in the US
ET: 7:00 PM
CT: 6:00 PM
MT: 5:00 PM
PT: 4:00 PM
Orlando City vs Nashville SC: Storylines and Head-to-Head
Since Nashville's arrival to the Major League Soccer in 2020, this rivalry has been dominated by the newcomers to the league. In the last five games, the team from Tennessee has won two matches and there has been three draws.
How to watch or live stream Orlando City vs Nashville SC in the US
Orlando City vs Nashville SC will play for the quartefinals this Wednesday, June 29 at 7:00 (ET), and you can watch the game in United States through ESPN +.
How to watch Orlando City vs Nashville SC anywhere
Orlando City vs Nashville SC: Predictions and Odds
The oddsmakers have a clear favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Orlando City is slightly the favorite with +125, while Nashville SC have +230. A draw would also finish in a +230 payout.
|DraftKings
|Orlando City
|+125
|Tie
|+230
|Nashville SC
|+230
*Odds via DraftKings