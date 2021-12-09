Osasuna and Barcelona will clash off on Sunday at El Sadar in the 17th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Osasuna vs Barcelona: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for Matchday 17 of La Liga 2021-22

Osasuna will host Barcelona at the El Sadar Stadium in Pamplona on the Matchday 17 of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Here you will find when and how to watch this exciting Spanish league soccer match in the US.

This will be their 79th overall meeting. There are no surprises here as Barcelona are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 45 occasions so far; Osasuna have grabbed a triumph just 16 times to this day, and the remaining 17 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on March 6, 2021, when the Blaugrana won comfortably 2-0 away in Pamplona in the 2020-21 La Liga season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Osasuna vs Barcelona: Date

The 2021-22 La Liga Round 17 game between Osasuna and Barcelona will be played on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at El Sadar Stadium in Pamplona.

Osasuna vs Barcelona: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:15 AM

CT: 9:15 AM

MT: 8:15 AM

PT: 7:15 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Osasuna vs Barcelona in La Liga 2021-22

The game to be played between Osasuna and Barcelona on the 17th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.