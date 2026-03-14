Dolphins sign Jalen Tolbert to provide a known, dual-threat to new QB Malik Willis

The Miami Dolphins have a new quarterback in Malik Willis, and to give him the best chance to succeed, they are bringing him a new weapon in the name of wideout Jalen Tolbert, as reported by Jordan Schultz. He is a dual-threat player, as he is also a masterful special teams returner.

Tolbert played with Willis before back in the 2022 Senior Bowl. Hence, he is a known face to the quarterback poised to take the Dolphins into new heights. After being one of the most effective backups in the NFL, the Dolphins are trusting Willis to become their new franchise quarterback.

For him to succeed, he needs players that can help him and Tolbert is that. After all, Tolbert was a prominent player on his former team, the Dallas Cowboys. He played 1,922 offensive snaps and 381 special teams snaps in four years with the Cowboys.

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Tolbert’s numbers have to be looked at with the proper scope

He is a dual-threat player. However, he is not elite. Tolbert is good at both things, and that makes him a very useful player. Given that the Dolphins already have a proper WR1 in Jaylen Waddle, Tolbert will be an escape valve.

Jalen Tolbert

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Tolbert has 91 career-receptions for 1,093 and 10 touchdowns. However, he has never been given a big-time chance to shine. His best year was in 2024, where he racked up 610 yards and seven touchdowns. However, upon the arrival of George Pickens, he got relegated way too much in the pecking order. So, his raw numbers are not incredible, but he is a good, useful player.

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What are Malik Willis’ best weapons on the Dolphins?

The Dolphins also recently signed former Los Angeles Rams WR Tutu Atwell. Tolbert and Atwell are a similar case of wideouts who showed talent, yet were never properly given their chance to prove they could be better. Alongside Waddle, Atwell and Tolbert, Willis will have WRs Malik Washington, Tahj Washington, Theo Wease Jr., Terrace Marshall, and AJ Henning at his disposal.

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Running back De’Von Achane will be back with the team providing massive help from the backfield. Also, tight end Greg Dulcich will be a part of the offense. Now, it’s up to Bobby Slowik, the team’s new offensive coordinator, to make the most of a very average unit, but with a feasible chance to deliver on its upside.