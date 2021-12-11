Osasuna will face Barcelona on December 12 at the El Sadar Stadium (Estadio El SADAR Jolaslekua) for the date 17 of La Liga of Spain. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free the Spanish League in the US.

Barcelona are in search of recovery in what has been a week (and a season in general) quite disastrous for them, when they visit Osasuna this Sunday, December 12, for the 17th date of La Liga. Here you will find all the information about the preview, storylines, predictions and odds of this La Liga match.

This season has gone from bad to worse for Barcelona. The departure of its top figure, Lionel Messi, has not been the only bad news for the Catalan team: the low level, the bad results and the bad economy have been a constant in the life of Barça this last year. In La Liga they have barely garnered 23 points, which is not enough for them to even be in the qualifying zone for the Europa League.

On the other hand, Osasuna is looking for more modest goals: last season they were in 11th position with only 44 points, far from the qualifying zone for the Europa League. This year without a doubt the objective that the "Rojillos" will have is to obtain a place for that competition. They are currently 6 points behind Rayo Vallecano, the last one who would be entering the EL, if the season ended at this moment.

Osasuna vs Barcelona: Match Information

Date: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Time: 10:15 AM (ET)

Location: El Sadar Stadium, Navarra, Spain

Osasuna vs Barcelona: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:15 AM

CT: 9:15 AM

MT: 8:15 AM

PT: 7:15 AM

Osasuna vs Barcelona: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Barcelona far surpasses Osasuna in the record and it is something that does not surprise. Throughout history the "culé" team has had great teams, initial formations and was champion many times; while on the side of the modest Osasuna, the greatest feat in its history was the second place achieved in the Copa del Rey in 2005. In short, the record shows us 51 victories for Barcelona, 18 draws and 18 victories for Osasuna.

Beyond being a clear favorite in this game, Barça is going through a moment of unease: the third place obtained in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League forces them to play the Europa League for the first time since the 2003/04 season (which at that time was called the UEFA Cup). As if that were not enough, if La Liga were to end at this moment, Barcelona would not even be classified to play the Europa League next year. With 23 points, they would be 4 points behind the last to qualify, Rayo Vallecano.

The "culés" will have to leave this bad moment behind as soon as possible and focus on raising their level since there is still a lot of competition ahead and the objective of qualifying for UEFA is not impossible. On the side of Osasuna, their objective will be to obtain points to get closer to the qualifying positions for the International Cups. And of course, beating a big team like Barcelona can be a strong mental impulse for the Pamplona team.

How to watch or live stream Osasuna vs Barcelona in the US

The match between Osasuna and Barcelona, who seek recovery and get out of this bad moment for date 18 of the First division of Spain will be broadcast in the US on: ESPN+.

Osasuna vs Barcelona: Predictions and Odds

The bookmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly Barcelona are the favorite with -105 odds, while Osasuna have +295. A tie would finish in a +270 payout.

