Pachuca and Atletico San Luis will meet at Hidalgo Stadium (Pachuca de Soto) for the quarterfinals of the 2022 Liga MX. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. To watch it in the US, tune in to FuboTV (free trial).

Pachuca qualified directly for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura quarterfinals after finishing the regular season in first place in the standings. The last game Los Tuzos played was on May 1, when they were defeated by Universidad Nacional 2-0.

On the other hand, Atletico San Luis finished 10th in the regular season. Los Rojiblancos qualified for the playoffs, where they faced Monterrey for a place in the quarterfinals. The team managed by Andre Jardine defeated Los Rayados in the penalty round by 3-1, after a 2-2 draw in the ninety minutes. Uruguay's Facundo Waller and Jhon Murillo scored for Atletico San Luis.

Pachuca vs Atletico San Luis: Date

Atletico San Luis and Pachuca will face each other at Hidalgo Stadium on May 14, for the second leg ff the quarterfinals of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura.

Pachuca vs Atletico San Luis: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:05 PM

CT: 8:05 PM

MT: 7:05 PM

PT: 6:05 PM

TV channels in the US to watch Pachuca vs Atletico San Luis

The game to be played between Pachuca and Atletico San Luis for the second leg of the quarterfinals of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, and TUDN USA.