Pachuca vs Cruz Azul: Date, time and TV Channel for Matchday 11 Of 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura in the US

Pachuca and Cruz Azul will face each other for Matchday 11 of 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. The leaders will try to maintain their good record, while the visitors want to climb positions in the standings. Here, check out the match information, such as date and time. You can watch it in the US on fuboTV (free-trial).

The hosts are having a great championship so far and are currently at the top of the table with 22 points, just one above Puebla. They have won four of their five last games, including a 3-0 victory over Toluca last weekend.

On the other hand, Cruz Azul are fifth in the standings with 17 points and want to get closer to the top. They won their last match against Pumas UNAM (2-1) after three games without triumphs in the league.

Pachuca vs Cruz Azul: Date

Pachuca and Cruz Azul will face each other on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Estadio Hidalgo. They met for the last time in August, with the match ending in a 1-1 draw for the Matchday 7 of the 2021 Liga MX Apertura.

Pachuca vs Cruz Azul: Time by state in the US

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

TV Channel in the US and to watch or live stream Pachuca vs Cruz Azul

The match between Pachuca vs Cruz Azul L for Matchday 11 of 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura to be played Saturday, March 19, 2022 will be available for broadcast in the United States on fuboTV (free-trial), TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App.