The activity in Liga MX do not stop and now it is turn for Pachuca and Pumas UNAM to be on the stage to present a very attractive duel in Hidalgo. Here, you will find full details on date, time, TV channel to watch or live stream free this Apertura 2022 game in the US.

One of the most interesting and attractive games for the weekend will be the one between Pachuca and Pumas. Both teams are trying to get a win in Matchday 4 of the Apertura 2022 tournament in Liga MX, so here are the full details of date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this match. In the US, fuboTV will broadcast it and you can get see it with its free trial.

Pachuca ended the first semester being the Liga MX's runner-up as they lost the last final to Atlas. It is a solid and well structured team and this year they will try to get the title that escaped from their hands last tourney. Now, they have six points after three games and are in a great position to advance to the Quarter-finals.

Regarding Pumas, it is probably the most popular team right now in Mexico and other countries. The ones from the UNAM just announced Dani Alves as his new signing for the Apertura 2022 and everybody is thrilled to know when will he make his debut. It could be the perfect piece to end a 11-year streak of not winning the Liga MX.

Pachuca vs Pumas UNAM: Date

Pachuca and Pumas will play for Matchday 4 on Sunday, July 24 at Hidalgo Stadiumfor the Apertura 2022 tournament in Liga MX. The match is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM (ET)

Pachuca vs Pumas UNAM: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Pachuca vs Pumas UNAM in the US

Pachuca will host the match against Pumas UNAM on Sunday, July 24 at 8:00 PM (ET). This game of Mathday 4 will be available to watch in the US on fuboTV. Other options: TUDN, Unimas and Univision.