Palmeiras take on Athletico Paranaense at Allianz Parque in São Paulo for the 2022 Recopa Sudamericana Second Leg. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Palmeiras vs Athletico Paranaense: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 Recopa Sudamericana Second Leg

Palmeiras and Athletico Paranaense meet in the 2022 Recopa Sudamericana Second Leg. This game will take place at Allianz Parque in São Paulo. The suspense continues after the first leg game ended in a draw. Here is all the detailed information about this Recopa Sudamericana game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live one FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Palmeiras did their best to win the first leg of the final game but in the end they had to tie the game as Athletico Paranaense were clearly superior scoring the first goal of the game.

Athletico Paranaense did a good job during the first game, they scored the first goal in the 19th minute and although Palmeiras tied the game in the 28th minute, Athletico Paranaense took the lead again in the 76th minute thanks to a goal scored by Marlos. The team came close to winning but Palmeiras tied the game again in the 97th minute with a penalty kick.

Palmeiras vs Athletico Paranaense: Date

Palmeiras and Athletico Paranaense play for the 2022 Recopa Sudamericana Second Leg on Wednesday, March 2 at Allianz Parque in São Paulo. The home team can correct the mistakes made as visitors, but the opposition's offense is as good or better than the home team.

Palmeiras vs Athletico Paranaense: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Palmeiras vs Athletico Paranaense at the 2022 Recopa Sudamericana Second Leg

This game for the 2022 Recopa Sudamericana Second Leg, Palmeiras and Athletico Paranaense at the Allianz Parque in São Paulo on Wednesday, March 2, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV with a 7-day free trial. and other options to watch this game in the US are beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS

