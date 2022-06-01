Costa Rica welcome Panama to Estadio Rommel Fernandez in the opening matchday of the 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League. Here, take a look at the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch the game in the US.

Following the USMNT's success in the inaugural tournament, the Concacaf Nations League is back for its second edition. On Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 CNL group stage, Panama and Costa Rica will face off at Estadio Rommel Fernandez in Panama City. Here, you will find the preview, predictions, and odds. To watch the game in the US, tune in to Paramount+ (free trial) or fuboTV (7-day free trial).

As a result of their performances in the past edition, both the Canaleros and Ticos kept their spots in League A. This time, they were drawn together in Group B alongside Martinique, who have also avoided relegation in 2019.

While this game seems to be meaningful for Panama coach Thomas Christiansen after failing to lead his side to Qatar 2022, Luis Fernando Suarez's men have their mind sets in the intercontinental playoff game against New Zealand for a place in the FIFA World Cup. Even so, Costa Rica cannot underestimate the importance of this fixture.

Panama vs Costa Rica: Match Information

Date: Thursday, June 2

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Rommel Fernandez, Panama City

Live Stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Panama vs Costa Rica: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Panama vs Costa Rica: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The inaugural Concacaf Nations League was not easy for Panama, who finished second in Group B with just 3 points (W1 L3) - 9 shy of leaders Mexico. However, it was enough for them to stay in the first tier.

Costa Rica, on the other hand, won Group D and punched a ticket to the Final Four, where things didn't go well for them. The Ticos lost twice on penalties, first to Mexico in the semifinals and later to Honduras in the third-place game.

Of course, there's a lot of history between these national teams. But it's Costa Rica who have the upper hand in the all-time series, with 23 victories and 11 defeats, while they drew on 11 occasions.

How to watch or live stream Panama vs Costa Rica in the US

The game to be played between Panama and Costa Rica in the inaugural round of the 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League will be broadcast in the US on Paramount+ and fuboTV (7-day free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, and TUDN USA.

Panama vs Costa Rica: Predictions and Odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their predictions. BETMGM sees Panama as favorites with +115 odds, while Costa Rica have +230 to produce an upset, and a draw would result in a +185 payout.

