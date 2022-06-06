Panama will play against Martinique for the 2022 CONCACAF Nations League. Check out the all the detailed information about this match such as: when, where and how to watch the game in the US.

Panama and Martinique will face-off at the Estadio Rommel Fernandez for Matchday 3 of the 2022 CONCACAF Nations League A Group B. Here is all the detailed information about this Nations League game including the date, time and TV channel. This game will available in the US to watch and stream live on Paramount+.

Panama started off good their Nations League run with a win to Costa Rica at home. The team managed by Thomas Christiansen has a record of 4 wins and 1 draw in their last 5 home games. Panama have scored 9 goals and have conceded 4 goals among those games.

Whereas Martinique want to get their first win in this year's international tournament. The team managed by Marc Collat couldn't avoid to lose 2-0 to Costa Rica as visitors in the first matchday of this competition. In their last 5 games, Martinique have registered 1 draw and 4 losses.

Panama vs Martinique: Date

Panama will clash against Martinique at the Estadio Rommel Fernandez on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET) for the 2022 CONCACAF Nations League. This will be for Matchday 3 of Group B of the League A.

Panama vs Martinique: Time by States in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Panama vs Martinique: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

The matchup between Panama and Martinique for Matchday 3 of the 2022 CONCACAF Nations League A Group B will be available to watch in the United States on Paramount+. Other options are: TUDN App, TUDN.com and TUDN USA.