Panama will host Martinique for the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Panama will face against Martinique at the Estadio Rommel Fernandez for Matchday 3 of the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League A Group 2.

Panama rank in the 1st place of this Group 2 after their 2-0 win over Costa Rica. The team managed by Thomas Christiansen couldn't play this weekend against Canada, however they are still confident for this matchup at home.

On the other side, Martinique haven't won yet in the tournament. The team managed by Marc Collat lost 2-0 to Costa Rica as visitors for Matchday 1 of the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League. In fact, Martinique have been strugling to win lately. Martinique have a winless streak of 9 games overall.

Panama vs Martinique: Match Information

Date: Thursday, June 9, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Rommel Fernandez, Panama City, Panama

Live Stream: Paramount+

Panama vs Martinique: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Panama vs Martinique: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Panama and Martinique have faced each other twice before this Thursday's matchup. The first time was for the 2013 Gold Cup, the game ended as 1-0 win for Panama, while the second game was also a win for Panama. In that opportunity, Panama won 3-0 to Martinique for the 2017 Gold Cup. Since then, they haven't crossed paths until now.

In fact, in between this gap Panama qualified for the first time to a World Cup in 2018, whereas Martinique managed to stay at this League A after their last CONCACAF Nations League run in 2019. Martinique ended with a record of 3 draws and 1 loss.

How to watch Panama vs Martinique in the US

The game between Panama and Martinique for Matchday 3 of the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount+. Other options are: TUDN USA, TUDN App and TUDN.com.

How to watch Panama vs Martinique everywhere

If you want to watch this matchup between Panama and Martinique for the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League but it is not broadcasted in your country, an alternative is to use a VPN.

Panama vs Martinique: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this CONCACAF Nations League game. According to BetMGM, Panama are favorites with -667 odds to win at home, while Martinique have +1500 odds to pull up the shocker. A draw would result in a +550 payout.

