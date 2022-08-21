Paris Saint Germain got a landslide win in the last game of the Ligue 1 Matchday 3 by 7-1 against Lille. Kylian Mbappe was the man of the match with an incredible hat-trick.

Paris Saint Germain seems unstoppable. Their dominance in Ligue 1 is known to be unquestioned, almost as much as Bayern Munich is in the Bundesliga. The start of the Parisian team could not have been better: 3 wins in 3 Matchdays. Without a doubt, PSG are complying with the logic that no less was expected of the heavy favorites to be champions.

What nobody expected is what those three initial games would be like. Nothing less than 17 goals in favor and 3 against is the impressive balance of this start of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. They started with a 5-0 victory against Clermont, something that really did not attract attention considering that they played against one of the weakest rivals.

Then came the 5-2 victory against a more difficult opponent like Montepellier. Matchday 3 looked like it would be a much tougher game as Lille had just gotten 4 points out of a possible 6 and they are a much more competitive team. However, Paris Saint Germain showed their best version to obtain a crushing 7-1.

A historic victory

It was barely 1 minute into the game when Kylian Mbappe scored PSG's first goal. Any plans that Lille might have had to face a clearly superior team undoubtedly collapsed at that precise moment, toghether with the morale of a team vastly outclassed in all their lines.

The first half would end with a result that really made the second half unnecessary. Lionel Messi at 27, Hakimi at 39, and Neymar at 43 completed an overwhelming 4-0. At 52 again Neymar would increase the account; and Mbappe would complete the account with two goals (completing the hat-trick) at 66 and 87. Bamba's goal at 54 served only for statistics.

