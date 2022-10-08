River Plate will visit River Plate in a game valid for Matchday 24 of the 2022 Argentine League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Patronato vs River Plate: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022 Argentine League in your country

Patronato will receive River Plate for the Matchday 24 of the 2022 Argentine League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial) and Fanatiz worldwide (except Argentina).

After the 5-0 victory against Estudiantes de La Plata, River Plate got back into the fight for the championship. They are 6 points below the leaders Atletico Tucuman, so, although there is little left for the end of the championship, they could still fight to be champions. In addition, they have not yet assured their qualification for the next Copa Libertadores, so they need victory.

Patronato also need to win, although for very different reasons than the team led by Marcelo Gallardo. At the moment they occupy the last position in the averages, with which they would be relegated to the second division. This is not a certainty considering that an eventual restructuring of the 2023 tournament, the relegations could be suspended. However, it is better to ensure permanence so as not to depend on AFA decisions.

Patronato vs River Plate: Kick-Off Time

Patronato will play against River Plate for the Matchday 24 of the 2022 Argentine League this Sunday, October 9 at the Presbitero Bartolome Grella Stadium in Parana, Entre Rios.

Argentina: 8:30 PM

Brazil: 8:30 PM

Canada: 7:30 (EDT)

Costa Rica: 5:30

Croatia: 1:30 AM (October 10)

Ecuador: 6:30 PM

Israel: 2:30 AM (October 10)

Jamaica: 6:30 PM

Mexico: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 12:30 AM (October 10)

Serbia: 1:30 AM (October 10)

Trinidad and Tobago: 7:30 PM

United States: 7:30 PM (ET)

Patronato vs River Plate: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Premium, Star+, ViX

Brazil: Star+, ESPN4, NOW NET and Claro

Canada: Fanatiz Canada

Costa Rica: ESPN 4 North, ViX

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Ecuador: Star+, ViX, ESPN

International: Fanatiz International, AFA Play

Israel: Sports 2

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, ESPN3 Mexico, Star+, ViX

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

USA: Paramount + (free trial), TyC Sports International, VIX+