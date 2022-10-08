Patronato will receive River Plate for the Matchday 24 of the 2022 Argentine League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial) and Fanatiz worldwide (except Argentina).
After the 5-0 victory against Estudiantes de La Plata, River Plate got back into the fight for the championship. They are 6 points below the leaders Atletico Tucuman, so, although there is little left for the end of the championship, they could still fight to be champions. In addition, they have not yet assured their qualification for the next Copa Libertadores, so they need victory.
Patronato also need to win, although for very different reasons than the team led by Marcelo Gallardo. At the moment they occupy the last position in the averages, with which they would be relegated to the second division. This is not a certainty considering that an eventual restructuring of the 2023 tournament, the relegations could be suspended. However, it is better to ensure permanence so as not to depend on AFA decisions.
Patronato vs River Plate: Kick-Off Time
Patronato will play against River Plate for the Matchday 24 of the 2022 Argentine League this Sunday, October 9 at the Presbitero Bartolome Grella Stadium in Parana, Entre Rios.
Argentina: 8:30 PM
Brazil: 8:30 PM
Canada: 7:30 (EDT)
Costa Rica: 5:30
Croatia: 1:30 AM (October 10)
Ecuador: 6:30 PM
Israel: 2:30 AM (October 10)
Jamaica: 6:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 PM
Portugal: 12:30 AM (October 10)
Serbia: 1:30 AM (October 10)
Trinidad and Tobago: 7:30 PM
United States: 7:30 PM (ET)
Patronato vs River Plate: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Premium, Star+, ViX
Brazil: Star+, ESPN4, NOW NET and Claro
Canada: Fanatiz Canada
Costa Rica: ESPN 4 North, ViX
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Ecuador: Star+, ViX, ESPN
International: Fanatiz International, AFA Play
Israel: Sports 2
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, ESPN3 Mexico, Star+, ViX
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean
USA: Paramount + (free trial), TyC Sports International, VIX+