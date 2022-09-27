Patronato will face River Plate for the quarterfinals of the 2022 Copa Argentina. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Patronato will play against River Plate for the quarterfinals of the 2022 Copa Argentina. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV + (free trial).

The quarterfinals of the Copa Argentina begin and it is the moment in which the games become even more intense since with only 3 victories they can become champions. On the one hand, they will be Patronato, for whom the main objective of the semester is to avoid relegation. However, their good performances have allowed them to get this far and now they want to go a little further.

It will not be easy for them as their rivals will be River Plate, a team that in recent years have become very strong in head-to-head duels. Without being able to play the Copa Libertadores (they were eliminated in the round of 16) and without great possibilities in the Argentine League, Marcelo Gallardo's team bets everything on this competition and that makes it a very dangerous rival.

Patronato vs River Plate: Kick-Off Time

Patronato will play against River Plate for the quarterfinals of the 2022 Copa Argentina this Wednesday, September 28 at the Carlos Augusto Mercado Luna Stadium in La Rioja, Argentina.

Barbados: 6:00 PM

Belize: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 7:00 PM

Canada: 6:00 PM (EDT)

Germany: 12:00 AM (September 29)

Italy: 12:00 PM (September 29)

Jamaica: 5:00 PM

Mexico: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 6:00 PM

United States: 6:00 PM (ET)

Patronato vs River Plate: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TyC Sports Play, TyC Sports Argentina

Colombia: TyC Sports International

Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, TyC Sports International

USA: FuboTV (free trial), TyC Sports International