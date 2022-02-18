Paul Pogba's future at Manchester United is still up in the air, as the midfielder has a contract expiring in summer 2022. The 28-year-old could reportedly stay in the Premier League as he is yet to close the door on a potential switch to Manchester City.

The 28-year-old's contract with the Premier League side expires at the end of this season, and reports suggest he is in no hurry to pick his next destination.

This has been Paul Pogba's sixth season in England, after leaving Serie A side Juventus for €105 million in 2016. This season, the central midfielder has racked up one goal and contributed with eight assists in 12 Premier League games.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, although the renewal talks with United have been put on hold, the Red Devils would be willing to keep the player at Old Trafford. In fact, they have already tabled in a bid to continue the cooperation, but the Frenchman is yet to respond to it.

Paul Pogba set for Manchester City move?

English publication The Telegraph report Paul Pogba has not ruled out the possibility of staying in the Premier League after his contract with the Manchester giants runs out this summer. Despite European giants like PSG, Juventus, Real Madrid, and Barcelona having previously been mentioned as options, the Frenchman would be happy to listen to any offers coming from English clubs.

In fact, it is the Mirror who add that he wouldn't oppose the idea of even moving to Manchester City and has left the door open for a switch to the Red Devils' arch-rivals. The Citizens could rekindle their interest in the 2018 World Cup winner with France, as back in in 2018, Spanish boss Pep Guardiola revealed that agent Mino Raiola had offered his client to him.

An interesting fact is that Pogba wouldn't be the first player to switch his alliances from one Manchester club to another, nor would he be the first one since the Sky Blues have been a European powerhouse. The last player to move between the two sides was Owen Hargreaves from United to City in 2012.