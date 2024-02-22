Pep Guardiola is the most influential manager, maybe in soccer history, of his generation. Guardiola has coached three of the biggest clubs in Europe, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and now Manchester City.

It was his Barcelona sides from 2008- 2012 that are considered by many the best soccer teams of all-time. It’s not a bold statement when considering Barcelona won 14 titles during his time there.

With Manchester City, Pep Guardiola has dominated the Premier League winning 5 Premier League titles and 16 titles in total. It’s been a ride of success that is unmatched, but still the 53-year-old has plans for after his Manchester City ride ends.

Pep Guardiola wants to coach a national team

When speaking with ESPN Brazil, Pep Guardiola stated, “I never thought about it like that [with the goal to win a World Cup… When I started in this, I never thought about winning a league title or winning the Champions League. No. I thought, I have a job? OK.

“I would like to have the experience of living through a World Cup, or a Euro or a Copa América, or whatever it is. I would like that. I don’t know when that would be, if that is five, 10, 15 years from now but I would like to have the experience of being a manager in a World Cup.”



Guardiola will not have a shortage of offers as the Spanish coach has already been linked with Brazil, England, and the United States.