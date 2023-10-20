Pep Guardiola has seen it all, and has basically won it all, with the Ballon d’Or set to be given on October 30th, it feels like a big homage to Lionel Messi who is reportedly set to win his eighth Ballon d’Or.

Messi’s biggest challenger for the Ballon d’Or is Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, but without having played at the World Cup him winning seems unlikely.

In a press conference prior to Manchester City’s next match against Brighton, Guardiola took the time to answer a question regarding who might win the 2023 Ballon d’Or.



Guardiola comments about Ballon d’Or



At the press conference Guardiola stated, “I always said that the Ballon d’Or should have two sections: one for Messi and another for the others. Haaland should win it. We won the treble, and he scored a million goals. I would love for Erling to win.



“But of course, Messi’s worst season is any other player’s best. Furthermore, Leo won the World Cup. They both deserve it.”

Lionel Messi’s Ballon d’Or wins



Lionel Messi won the Ballon d’Or in the years: 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, and 2021. No other player has achieved this milestone.