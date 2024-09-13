Pep Guardiola wishes Mauricio Pochettino well in new USMNT role

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola took time to wish Mauricio Pochettino well in his new role as USMNT manager.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has always had a fondness for the United States, especially New York City. Guardiola has long had an interest in the US and soccer in America.

Guardiola has experienced MLS up close, coaching in All-Star games and through his club’s close association with NYCFC. Therefore, when he was asked about Mauricio Pochettino and the Argentine’s new American adventure, Pep appeared to be one of Mauricio Pochettino’s champions.

“I wish him and the USA—I have friends there—the best of luck,” Pep Guardiola said in a press conference on Friday. “I know he’s a top-class manager, an experienced manager.“

Mauricio Pochettino: New USMNT Manager

Introduced in a press conference on Friday, Mauricio Pochettino is looking to split his time between Europe and the United States. The Argentine left the door open to players “from Europe and the MLS,” as he stated in his introductory press conference.

Mauricio Pochettino’s contract with the United States is for only two years, until the end of the 2026 World Cup. However, there is fine print that could potentially extend the deal into a four-year agreement.

