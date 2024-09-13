Trending topics:
USMNT

Pep Guardiola wishes Mauricio Pochettino well in new USMNT role

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola took time to wish Mauricio Pochettino well in his new role as USMNT manager.

Pep Guardiola watching Premier League match.
© IMAGOPep Guardiola watching Premier League match.

By Kelvin Loyola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has always had a fondness for the United States, especially New York City. Guardiola has long had an interest in the US and soccer in America.

Guardiola has experienced MLS up close, coaching in All-Star games and through his club’s close association with NYCFC. Therefore, when he was asked about Mauricio Pochettino and the Argentine’s new American adventure, Pep appeared to be one of Mauricio Pochettino’s champions.

“I wish him and the USA—I have friends there—the best of luck,” Pep Guardiola said in a press conference on Friday. “I know he’s a top-class manager, an experienced manager.

Advertisement

Mauricio Pochettino: New USMNT Manager

Introduced in a press conference on Friday, Mauricio Pochettino is looking to split his time between Europe and the United States. The Argentine left the door open to players “from Europe and the MLS,” as he stated in his introductory press conference.

Mauricio Pochettino: New USMNT Manager

Mauricio Pochettino: New USMNT Manager

Advertisement

Mauricio Pochettino’s contract with the United States is for only two years, until the end of the 2026 World Cup. However, there is fine print that could potentially extend the deal into a four-year agreement.

Mauricio Pochettino salary compared to other national team coaches

see also

Mauricio Pochettino salary compared to other national team coaches

kelvin loyola
Kelvin Loyola

Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing. He has covered a wide array of sports including the USMNT, MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, as well as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and various entertainment topics. Prior to his journalism and marketing career, Kelvin worked in post-production, contributing to numerous movie, television, and digital projects. He also brings expertise in project management, social media, and web development. A graduate of Queens College with a degree in Media Studies, Kelvin is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. His passions extend beyond his career to include soccer, marketing, photography, surfing, and pop culture, particularly comics.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Kevin Durant surprisingly snubs Warriors' Stephen Curry in a stunning starting five revelation
NBA

Kevin Durant surprisingly snubs Warriors' Stephen Curry in a stunning starting five revelation

NFL News: Dak Prescott makes something clear to Saints about Dallas Cowboys before Week 2 game
NFL

NFL News: Dak Prescott makes something clear to Saints about Dallas Cowboys before Week 2 game

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts makes something clear about Shohei Ohtani's postseason pitching status
MLB

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts makes something clear about Shohei Ohtani's postseason pitching status

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes sends a special post to Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa after his serious injury
NFL

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes sends a special post to Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa after his serious injury

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo