Peru and Brazil will face each other on Tuesday, September 12, in the second matchday of the South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. Here, find out how to watch this exciting game in different parts of the world.
La Blanquirroja managed to hold Paraguay to a draw in their debut despite playing the entire second half with 10 men as Luis Advincula was sent off just before the halftime break.
The Selecao, on the other hand, claimed a commanding 5-1 victory over Bolivia to start paving the way towards the next World Cup. Will Fernando Diniz’s side build on this by making it two wins in a row?
Peru vs Brazil: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 11 PM
Australia: 12 PM (Wednesday)
Bangladesh: 8 AM (Wednesday)
Belgium: 4 AM (Wednesday)
Brazil: 11 PM
Canada: 10 PM (EDT)
Croatia: 4 AM (Wednesday)
Denmark: 4 AM (Wednesday)
Egypt: 5 AM (Wednesday)
France: 4 AM (Wednesday)
Germany: 4 AM (Wednesday)
Ghana: 2 AM (Wednesday)
Greece: 5 AM (Wednesday)
India: 7:30 AM (Wednesday)
Indonesia: 10 AM (Wednesday)
Ireland: 3 AM (Wednesday)
Israel: 5 AM (Wednesday)
Italy: 4 AM (Wednesday)
Jamaica: 9 PM
Kenya: 5 AM (Wednesday)
Malaysia: 10 AM (Wednesday)
Mexico: 8 PM
Morocco: 3 AM (Wednesday)
Netherlands: 4 AM (Wednesday)
New Zealand: 2 PM (Wednesday)
Nigeria: 3 AM (Wednesday)
Norway: 4 AM (Wednesday)
Philippines: 10 AM (Wednesday)
Poland: 4 AM (Wednesday)
Portugal: 3 AM (Wednesday)
Saudi Arabia: 5 AM (Wednesday)
Serbia: 4 AM (Wednesday)
Singapore: 10 AM (Wednesday)
South Africa: 4 AM (Wednesday)
Spain: 4 AM (Wednesday)
Sweden: 4 AM (Wednesday)
Switzerland: 4 AM (Wednesday)
UAE: 6 AM (Wednesday)
UK: 3 AM (Wednesday)
United States: 10 PM (ET)
How to Watch Peru vs Brazil in your Country
Argentina: TyC Sports Play, TyC Sports Argentina
Australia: Fanatiz
Brazil: Globo, SporTV
Canada: Fanatiz Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Ecuador: Canal del Futbol
Germany: Fanatiz
Greece: Fanatiz
India: FanCode
International: Bet365
Ireland: Fanatiz
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: Fanatiz
Japan: Fanatiz
Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, Sky HD
Netherlands: Fanatiz
New Zealand: Fanatiz
Peru: Andina de Television, Movistar Deportes Peru
Portugal: Fanatiz
Russia: Sportbox.ru, matchtv.ru, Match TV
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: Fanatiz
South Korea: Fanatiz
Turkey: Fanatiz
UK: Fanatiz
United States: Fanatiz (PPV)*, TyC Sports Internacional
* Fanatiz has rights to broadcast all 2026 World Cup Qualifying games of Chile, Colombia, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela in the United States. They will be offered as pay-per-view (PPV) for $29.99 per game, or $49.99 for two games of the same team, or $99.99 for a package with all the available games on Fanatiz.