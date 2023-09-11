Peru vs Brazil: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in your country

Peru and Brazil will face each other on Tuesday, September 12, in the second matchday of the South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. Here, find out how to watch this exciting game in different parts of the world.

La Blanquirroja managed to hold Paraguay to a draw in their debut despite playing the entire second half with 10 men as Luis Advincula was sent off just before the halftime break.

The Selecao, on the other hand, claimed a commanding 5-1 victory over Bolivia to start paving the way towards the next World Cup. Will Fernando Diniz’s side build on this by making it two wins in a row?

Peru vs Brazil: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 11 PM

Australia: 12 PM (Wednesday)

Bangladesh: 8 AM (Wednesday)

Belgium: 4 AM (Wednesday)

Brazil: 11 PM

Canada: 10 PM (EDT)

Croatia: 4 AM (Wednesday)

Denmark: 4 AM (Wednesday)

Egypt: 5 AM (Wednesday)

France: 4 AM (Wednesday)

Germany: 4 AM (Wednesday)

Ghana: 2 AM (Wednesday)

Greece: 5 AM (Wednesday)

India: 7:30 AM (Wednesday)

Indonesia: 10 AM (Wednesday)

Ireland: 3 AM (Wednesday)

Israel: 5 AM (Wednesday)

Italy: 4 AM (Wednesday)

Jamaica: 9 PM

Kenya: 5 AM (Wednesday)

Malaysia: 10 AM (Wednesday)

Mexico: 8 PM

Morocco: 3 AM (Wednesday)

Netherlands: 4 AM (Wednesday)

New Zealand: 2 PM (Wednesday)

Nigeria: 3 AM (Wednesday)

Norway: 4 AM (Wednesday)

Philippines: 10 AM (Wednesday)

Poland: 4 AM (Wednesday)

Portugal: 3 AM (Wednesday)

Saudi Arabia: 5 AM (Wednesday)

Serbia: 4 AM (Wednesday)

Singapore: 10 AM (Wednesday)

South Africa: 4 AM (Wednesday)

Spain: 4 AM (Wednesday)

Sweden: 4 AM (Wednesday)

Switzerland: 4 AM (Wednesday)

UAE: 6 AM (Wednesday)

UK: 3 AM (Wednesday)

United States: 10 PM (ET)

How to Watch Peru vs Brazil in your Country

Argentina: TyC Sports Play, TyC Sports Argentina

Australia: Fanatiz

Brazil: Globo, SporTV

Canada: Fanatiz Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Ecuador: Canal del Futbol

Germany: Fanatiz

Greece: Fanatiz

India: FanCode

International: Bet365

Ireland: Fanatiz

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: Fanatiz

Japan: Fanatiz

Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, Sky HD

Netherlands: Fanatiz

New Zealand: Fanatiz

Peru: Andina de Television, Movistar Deportes Peru

Portugal: Fanatiz

Russia: Sportbox.ru, matchtv.ru, Match TV

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: Fanatiz

South Korea: Fanatiz

Turkey: Fanatiz

UK: Fanatiz

United States: Fanatiz (PPV)*, TyC Sports Internacional

* Fanatiz has rights to broadcast all 2026 World Cup Qualifying games of Chile, Colombia, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela in the United States. They will be offered as pay-per-view (PPV) for $29.99 per game, or $49.99 for two games of the same team, or $99.99 for a package with all the available games on Fanatiz.