Peru and El Salvador will face each other in an international friendly match. After not being able to qualify to Qatar 2022, both teams want to start a new cycle. Here, you can find everything you need to know about this encounter, including when and where to watch it. If you live in the United States, you can watch this game on FuboTV (free trial).

After losing to Australia in the 2022 World Cup playoffs, Peru will be back to play first against Mexico on Saturday and then El Salvador. These two games will be the first one of La Blanquirroja with Juan Reynoso as coach, after the exit of Ricardo Gareca.

Meanwhile, El Salvador is coming to this match after two consecutive draws in the Concacaf Nations League in June: 1-1 against the USMNT and 2-2 against Granada. La Selecta didn’t have a good tournament during the qualifiers, ending seventh in the table with only ten points.

El Salvador vs Peru: Date

The international friendly match between the national soccer teams of Peru and El Salvador will take place on Tuesday, September 27 at the Audi Field Stadium in Washington DC. These two teams have faced each other five times, with three victories to Peru and two to El Salvador.

El Salvador vs Peru: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch El Salvador vs Peru in the US

The international friendly match between Peru and El Salvador to be played on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español.