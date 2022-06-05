Peru play against New Zealand today for an 2022 International Friendly game in Spain. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Peru vs New Zealand: Predictions, odds and how to watch this 2022 International Friendly game in the US today

Peru and New Zealand meet in an 2022 International Friendly game. This game will take place at RCDE Stadium in Cornella de Llobregat today, Jun 5, 2022 at 11:30 AM (ET). The south american team is getting ready for their upcoming qualifiers game. Here is all the detailed information about this International Friendly game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV (Spanish) and FITE (English).

Peru want everything to be perfect before their World Cup Qualifiers playoff game, and this game against New Zealand is perfect to fix any defense hole or offensive attack issue, plus Peru's manager will test new players.

New Zealand will also use this game for the same purpose as Peru, they want to see the squad's form with a friendly. It's not easy to play against a South American team and they know it, but so far New Zealand have a winning streak behind them.

Peru vs New Zealand: Match Information

Date: Sunday, Jun 5, 2022.

Time: 11:30 AM (ET)

Location: RCDE Stadium, Cornella de Llobregat, Spain.

Live Stream: FuboTV (Spanish) and FITE (English).

Peru vs New Zealand: Times by State in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

Peru vs New Zealand: Storylines

Peru are close to reaching Qatar 2022 but they still need to win a game against a rival from Asia on June 13. That game will give Peru access to the World Cup but they must have the perfect squad ready to win. Before this game they won against Paraguay 2-0 as part of the South American Qualifiers.

New Zealand opened 2022 with a 3-1 loss to Jordan on the road, but after that loss they won every Qualifier game against five teams to collect a winning streak like no other. The last time New Zealand played a South American team was against Peru in 2007, they lost that game 0-2.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Peru vs New Zealand in the U.S.

This 2022 International Friendly game will be available in multiple channels, to watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone and tune in, this game will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (Spanish) and FITE (English). and other options to watch this game in the US are FOX Sports App, FITE, FOX Deportes, Foxsports.com.

Peru vs New Zealand: Predictions And Odds

Peru are favorites to win this game with 1.47 odds that will pay $147 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they are big faves but the visitors are on a hot streak. New Zealand are underdogs with 7.50 odds. The draw is offered at 3.90 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Friendly game is: New Zealand 7.50.



BetMGM Peru 1.47 Draw / Totals 3.90 / 2.5 New Zealand 7.50

* Odds via BetMGM