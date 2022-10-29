Philadelphia Union will host New York City in the 2022 MLS Playoffs Eastern Conference Final at Subaru Park. Check out how to watch or live stream free this decisive clash in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

The 2022 MLS Playoffs are close to the end, but the best games have yet to be played. In this case, Philadelphia Union will receive New York City FC in the Eastern Conference Final. Read along to know more about the teams, match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this match. If you live in the US, you can stream the game live on FuboTV (free trial).

Philadelphia Union finished the regular season as the best team in the East and tied with Los Angeles Football Club at the top of the MLS. They were also the highest scoring side with 72 goals in 34 appearances, but they must confirm that in the playoffs. So far, they met those expectations by defeating Cincinnati in the Conference semifinals. Although they barely escaped with a 1-0 win, which proves they are going to need some improvement to continue advancing.

New York City FC, unlike his rival, had to play two rounds before getting here. In the first one they beat Inter Miami easily thanks to a 3-0 score at home. However, their biggest result in the season came last Sunday when they eliminated #2 seed Montreal on the road with a clean performance. They went ahead early and never looked back to return from Canada with a 3-1 win in a showcase of how dangerous they can be.

Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC: Match Information

Date: Sunday, October 30, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial)

Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Philadelphia Union were outstanding the whole season, putting together solid performances both at home and away. But they have been extremely reliable in front of their fans. They played 18 such games including the playoffs and they are still undefeated, making it better by registering 13 triumphs and just five draws. That’s why New York City FC will need to have a very distinguished production to move on.

One important thing about this final that adds drama to the mix is that they know each other very well since they played two times during the regular season. Although in both cases Philadelphia Union ended up with the win. But that’s not it because this will be a rematch of last year’s Eastern Conference Final. That time New York City FC was the one that celebrated, so this is definitely a must-see clash.

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC in the US

Philadelphia Union will receive New York City FC in the 2022 MLS Eastern Conference Final this Sunday, October 30. The game will be available in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Other options are FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes, Foxsports.com and Fox Sports 1.

Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have the hosts as the favorites to advance to the MLS Final. According to BetMGM, Philadelphia Union is at -120 as the squad most likely to win. As for their opponents, New York City FC is currently at +290 for an upset win on the road. The Over/Under was set at 2.5 goals, with the odds for the Over at -133 and the under being at -105.

