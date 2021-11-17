Philadelphia Union and New York Red Bulls will face each other for the first round of the MLS Playoffs 2021. Here, check out when, where and how to watch this game in the United States.

Philadelphia Union are going to play in the playoffs for the fourth season in a row. Jim Curtin’s men earned their spot after a great regular season, ending second with 54 points. Winners of last year's Supporters' Shield will hope to make it at least to the conference semis after losing last year in the first round.

Meanwhile, the New York Red Bulls clinched their postseason spot in the last week of the regular season, with a 1-1 draw against Nashville. The team will play their 12th consecutive postseason but they have never won a MLS Cup, and they will try to do so this year.

Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls: Date

Philadelphia Union and New York Red Bulls will face each other for the first round of the 2021 MLS Playoffs on Saturday, November 20, 2021. The match will take place at Subaru Park, Chester, Pennsylvania.

Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls

The match between Philadelphia Union and New York Red Bulls for the first round of 2021 MLS Playoffs to be played on Saturday, November 20, 2021 will be broadcasted in the United States by TUDN.com, WPHL-TV PHL17 , TUDN USA, TUDN App, Univision, UniMás, MSG Plus, Philadelphiaunion.com, Univision NOW.