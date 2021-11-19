Philadelphia Union and the New York Red Bulls face off on Saturday, 20 November in the first round of the 2021 MLS Playoffs. Here, take a look at the match preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch it in the US.

Now that the international window has concluded, club competition resumes and that means it's time for the 2021 MLS Playoffs. Philadelphia Union and the New York Red Bulls clash in the first round of the postseason on Saturday, 20 November, at Subaru Park. Here, you will find everything you need to know, such as the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch it.

Philadelphia couldn't catch up with the unstoppable New England Revolution, but their second place in the Eastern Conference standings has granted them home advantage for this game.

The Red Bulls, on the other hand, have made their way into the postseason thanks to a great, late run in the regular season. But now, Gerhard Struber's men will face a tough challenge to remain on pace for the title.

Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls: Match Information

Date: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Time: 2:30 PM (ET)

Location: Subaru Park, Chester

Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Goal difference has given Philadelphia Union the edge over Nashville to finish in second place in the East. Jim Curtin's side heads into this clash riding on a four-game unbeaten run, having drawn with New York City FC last time out.

On the other hand, the New York Red Bulls had to sweat to make it into this stage. A great run in the final weeks of the regular season (W7 D4 L1) has seen Struber's boys secure the seventh place and therefore qualify for the playoffs.

These sides have a long history facing each other in the Major League Soccer. New York have the edge just by one win, having emerged victorious on 15 games while Philadelphia did it in 14, and they drew seven times.

How to watch or live stream Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls in the US

The game to be played between Philadelphia Union and New York Red Bulls will be broadcast in the US on MSG Plus, TUDN App, Univision, TUDN USA, WPHL-TV PHL17 , Univision NOW, TUDN.com, and SiriusXM FC.

Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls: Predictions and Odds

Bookmakers believe this will be an evenly matched game. FanDuel sees Philadelphia Union as slight favorites with +125 odds, while New York Red Bulls have +210, and a draw would result in a +200 payout.

FanDuel Philadelphia Union +125 Tie +200 New York Red Bulls +210

* Odds via FanDuel.