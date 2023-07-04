Back in the day, Philippe Coutinho was one of the most sensational players in the Premier League. As a matter of fact, Barcelona didn’t hesitate to fork out €135 million to get him from Liverpool in 2018.

However, nothing went according to plan. The Brazilian international looked like a shell of himself at Camp Nou, and he struggled to play at his best since then. Coutinho eventually had another chance in England, but it looks like it’s already gone.

The midfielder dropped in Unai Emery’s pecking order at Aston Villa, which is why his future seems to be outside Birmingham. In fact, his next club would not even be in Europe.

Rumor: Coutinho could join Al Ettifaq

According to 90min, Steven Gerrard wants to recruit Philippe Coutinho for Al Ettifaq. The Liverpool legend knows the Brazilian from his playing days at Anfield and also from his short stint as the Villans coach.

Unlike other rivals, the Saudi Arabian side lacks household names on their squad. Therefore, going after a big name like Coutinho would make sense. Even if he’s not at the best stage of his career, he would still give the club a huge boost.

The 31-year-old is under contract at Aston Villa until 2026, but his lack of playing time suggests he could be moved before then.