River Plate will visit Platense for Matchday 21 of the Argentine Liga Profesional 2021. Here, check out everything you need to know about this match such as the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch it in the US.

Platense will host River Plate for Matchday 21 of the Argentine Liga Profesional 2021. The visitors are hoping to get closer to the title. Here, find out everything there’s to know about this soccer match such as information, the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

With only five matches left, River Plate are only nine points away from being crowned champions. Marcelo Gallardo’s team is atop of the standings with 46 points. With only 15 points on the line, they only need nine of them to clinch the title.

River are coming to this match after a 5-0 win against Patronato, two weeks ago. Meanwhile, Platense lost 3-0 to Colon last time out. The home side is in the 18th position in the standings, and will try to get an upset against the leaders.

Platense vs River Plate: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 21, 2021.

Time: 7:30 PM (ET).

Location: Estadio Ciudad de Vicente López, Buenos Aires.

Platense vs River Plate: Time by State in the US

ET: 7.30 PM

CT: 6.30 PM

MT: 5.30 PM

PT: 4.30 PM

Platense vs River Plate: Storylines

These two teams have faced each other on 30 occasions, with River Plate having the advantage in the all-time series with 15 victories so far. They have drawn eight times, while Platense have clinched seven wins. They faced each other in February, with River claiming a 1-0 win.

How to watch or live stream Platense vs River Plate in the US

The match between Platense and River Plate for Matchday 21 of the Argentine Super Liga to be played on Sunday, November 16, 2021 will be broadcasted in the US by TyC Sports Internacional, Paramount+.

Platense vs River Plate: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to FanDuel, River Plate are the strong favorites to win this match with odds of -210, while Platense have odds of +500. A tie would end up in a +300 payout.

FanDuel Platense +500 Tie +300 River Plate -210

*Odds by FanDuel