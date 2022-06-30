Several players were left out of this lineup. The following team is the best starting XI of free agents and is made up of eleven players who, as of June 30, 2022, were left without a team.

Pogba, Luis Suarez, and Dybala among the best starting XI of free agents valued at €214M

The transfer window began to shift a few weeks ago, although in the five major European leagues it officially begins on July 1. There will be movement of all kinds in world soccer. Players will be heading to Serie A, La Liga, the Premier League, Bundesliga and even MLS.

The English league is the most likely to make big signings. According to the Financial Times, the English Premier League took in £3.1 billion from TV rights this season, compared to £1.8 billion for La Liga and a similar amount for the Bundesliga. That means more money to sign, as was the case with the signing of Erling Haaland to Manchester City or Darwin Nunez to Liverpool.

But also, as in every transfer window, many players end their contracts and become free agents. Here is the best starting XI of free agents. Based on Transfermarkt data, the team would have a value of 214,000,000 euros.

The best starting XI of free agents

The team lineup is 4-2-1-3 and is made up of eleven players who, until June 30, 2022, were under contract with teams from the five major European leagues.

David Ospina

David Ospina arrived at Napoli in 2019 from Arsenal. The Colombian played 103 games, conceded 96 goals, and 39 times he was not scored against. He won the Coppa Italia in the 2019-2020 season.

Dani Alves

Dani Alves returned to Barcelona in the most complicated moment in the club's history. In the 2021-2022 season, he made 15 appearances.

Andreas Christensen

Andreas Christensen joined Chelsea in 2017. The Danish played 160 games and won eight titles, including the UEFA Champions League. According to rumors, the player would have everything agreed to become a new Barcelona player.

Alessio Romagnoli

Alessio Romagnoli joined AC Milan from AS Roma in 2015 and became one of the team's most important players and one of its captains. The 27-year-old defender played a total of 247 games and was sent off twice.

Marcelo

Marcelo joined Real Madrid in 2007 and left the club as the player with the most trophies won in the club's history with 25, including five UCLs. For Real Madrid, the Brazilian played 544 games, scored 37 goals, and provided 103 assists.

Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba left Manchester United after six years. He never showed his best at the Red Devils, where he made 233 appearances, scoring 39 goals and assisting 51 times. According to rumors, the player would have everything agreed to become a new Juventus player.

Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen's accident in June 2021 marked his career. The player had to leave Inter, and now his career is back on track. He signed a one-year contract with Brentford, and that term has run out.

Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala joined Juventus in 2015 from Palermo. The Argentine became a key player for La Vecchia Signora and one of the Serie A stars. He played 293 games, scored 115 goals, and provided 48 assists. He seemed to have everything arranged to become Inter's new player, but the Italian team signed Romelu Lukaku on loan, and that would have slowed down the negotiations.

Ousmane Dembélé

Ousmane Dembélé arrived at Barcelona in 2017 from Borussia Dortmund for €140,000,000 (the second most expensive player in the world). The Frenchman made 149 appearances, scored 32 goals, and provided 34 assists. His future could be at Chelsea.

Angel Di Maria

Angel Di Maria joined PSG in 2015 and left the club like a king. The Argentinian made 295 appearances, scored 93 goals, and became the top assist provider in the club´s history with 119 assists. He also won 18 trophies. The 34-year-old would have everything arranged to become a Juventus player.

Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez played only two seasons at Atlético Madrid. He was signed in 2020, and on June 30, 2022, he became a free agent. The Uruguayan played 83 games, scored 34 goals, provided 6 assists, and won the 2020-2021 La Liga.

Starting XI: Ospina, Dani Alves, Christensen, Romagnoli, Marcelo, Pogba, Eriksen, Dybala, Dembele, Di Maria and Suarez.