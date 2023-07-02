Poland U19 vs Portugal U19: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream 2023 UEFA European U19 Championship in your country

Poland U19 will play against Portugal U19 for the Matchday 1 2023 UEFA European Under-19 Championship group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The UEFA U19 Championship is a perfect opportunity to witness the emergence of numerous young talents who may shine in the upcoming years. Undoubtedly, this tournament serves as a platform for the young players who will likely make their mark in the European leagues in the future.

In this particular case, Portugal and Poland are two teams that are performing exceptionally well at the senior level. However, it is worth noting that both teams possess experienced players and have effectively nurtured their replacements.

Poland U19 vs Portugal U19: Kick-Off Time

Greece: 7:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 2:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Poland U19 vs Portugal U19: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Greece: ERT 3

International: UEFA.tv

Norway : VG+

Poland: TVP Sport, TVP Sport App

Portugal: RTP Play

USA: ViX.