Malta U19 will play against Italy U19 for the Matchday 1 2023 UEFA European Under-19 Championship group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

It is the beginning of the tournament that brings together the best European U19 teams, offering a unique opportunity to witness young talents who are highly likely to become future stars of the European leagues. There are numerous reasons not to miss any part of this tournament.

On one hand, wit will be the hosts, Malta U19, a team that may not be among the strongest in their senior category, but they have the chance to participate in a significant tournament at this level and they are eager to capitalize on it. On the other hand, Italy U19 are positioned as one of the strongest teams in the group, and they are determined to prove their worth.

Malta U19 vs Italy U19: Kick-Off Time

Greece: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malta: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Malta U19 vs Italy U19: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Greece: IS 3

International: UEFA.tv

Italy: RaiPlay, RAI Sport 1

Malta: TVMSport+

Norway: VG+

Poland: TVP Sports App

Portugal: RTP Play

Switzerland: RAI Sports 1

USA: ViX.