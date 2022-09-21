Poland and Netherlands will face at the Stadion Narodowy for Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. Find out how to watch or live stream free this must-watch Nations League game in your country.

Poland will play against Netherlands at the Stadion Narodowy in Warszawa for a League A Group 4 matchup of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. This clash between these two national teams that are already qualified to the 2022 Qatar World Cup, is a must-watch for this international break. If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial) to watch or live stream free this Nations League game.

Poland are in the final chapter before heading to the 2022 Qatar World Cup. In fact, their striker Robert Lewandowski is already heating up their upcoming games against Argentina of Leo Messi and Mexico of Guillermo Ochoa. However, the team managed by Czesław Michniewicz still has to play two games in this international break.

Also, Netherlands are in their final break before the biggest football stage of them all. In fact, the team managed by Louis van Gaal has a roster full of top-quality players to take advantage of. This list includes Memphis Depay, Frenkie de Jong for the attacking midfield, as well as Virgil van Dijk and Matthijs de Ligt for the defensive line.

Poland vs Netherlands: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 4:45 AM (AEST) (Friday)

Bahamas: 2:45 PM

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (Friday)

Barbados: 2:45 PM

Belize: 12:45 PM

Botswana: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Brunei: 2:45 AM (Friday)

Burundi: 8:45 PM

Cameroon: 7:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Eswatini: 8:45 PM

Ethiopia: 9:45 PM

Fiji: 6:45 AM (Friday)

France: 8:45 PM

Gambia: 6:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Guyana: 2:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (Friday)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Lesotho: 8:45 PM

Liberia: 6:45 PM

Malawi: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (Friday)

Malta: 8:45 PM

Mauritius: 10:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Namibia: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 6:45 AM (Friday)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Pakistan: 11:45 PM

Papua New Guinea: 4:45 AM (Friday)

Philippines: 2:45 AM (Friday)

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Rwanda: 8:45 PM

Sierra Leone: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (Friday)

Solomon Islands: 5:45 AM (Friday)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

South Sudan: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sri Lanka: 12:15 AM (Friday)

Sudan: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 9:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 2:45 PM

Uganda: 9:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Zambia: 8:45 PM

Zimbabwe: 8:45 PM

Poland vs Netherlands: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 3, Sony LIV

Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Brazil: Star+

Brunei: Astro SuperSport 2, Astro Go

Burundi: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Cameroon: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Canada: DAZN

Ethiopia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Fiji: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

France: Molotov, Free, L'Equipe, L'Equipe Web

Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

India: JioTV, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 3, Sony LIV

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Lesotho: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Liberia: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Malawi: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 2, Astro Go

Mauritius: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Namibia: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Netherlands: NPO Zapp

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria

Pakistan: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 3

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV4, Match Player

Rwanda: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Sierra Leone: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MaXimo 1

South Sudan: DStv Now

Sri Lanka: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD

Sudan: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Uganda: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

UK: BoxNation

United States: fuboTV (Free Trial), Fox Soccer Plus, ViX

Zambia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Zimbabwe: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1