Poland will play against Netherlands at the Stadion Narodowy in Warszawa for a League A Group 4 matchup of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. This clash between these two national teams that are already qualified to the 2022 Qatar World Cup, is a must-watch for this international break. If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial) to watch or live stream free this Nations League game.
Poland are in the final chapter before heading to the 2022 Qatar World Cup. In fact, their striker Robert Lewandowski is already heating up their upcoming games against Argentina of Leo Messi and Mexico of Guillermo Ochoa. However, the team managed by Czesław Michniewicz still has to play two games in this international break.
Also, Netherlands are in their final break before the biggest football stage of them all. In fact, the team managed by Louis van Gaal has a roster full of top-quality players to take advantage of. This list includes Memphis Depay, Frenkie de Jong for the attacking midfield, as well as Virgil van Dijk and Matthijs de Ligt for the defensive line.
Poland vs Netherlands: Kick-Off Time
Australia: 4:45 AM (AEST) (Friday)
Bahamas: 2:45 PM
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (Friday)
Barbados: 2:45 PM
Belize: 12:45 PM
Botswana: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Brunei: 2:45 AM (Friday)
Burundi: 8:45 PM
Cameroon: 7:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)
Eswatini: 8:45 PM
Ethiopia: 9:45 PM
Fiji: 6:45 AM (Friday)
France: 8:45 PM
Gambia: 6:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Guyana: 2:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (Friday)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Lesotho: 8:45 PM
Liberia: 6:45 PM
Malawi: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (Friday)
Malta: 8:45 PM
Mauritius: 10:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Namibia: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 6:45 AM (Friday)
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Pakistan: 11:45 PM
Papua New Guinea: 4:45 AM (Friday)
Philippines: 2:45 AM (Friday)
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Rwanda: 8:45 PM
Sierra Leone: 6:45 PM
Singapore: 2:45 AM (Friday)
Solomon Islands: 5:45 AM (Friday)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
South Sudan: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sri Lanka: 12:15 AM (Friday)
Sudan: 8:45 PM
Tanzania: 9:45 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 2:45 PM
Uganda: 9:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Zambia: 8:45 PM
Zimbabwe: 8:45 PM
Poland vs Netherlands: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 3, Sony LIV
Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Brazil: Star+
Brunei: Astro SuperSport 2, Astro Go
Burundi: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Cameroon: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Canada: DAZN
Ethiopia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Fiji: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
France: Molotov, Free, L'Equipe, L'Equipe Web
Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
India: JioTV, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 3, Sony LIV
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Lesotho: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Liberia: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Malawi: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 2, Astro Go
Mauritius: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Namibia: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Netherlands: NPO Zapp
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria
Pakistan: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 3
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV4, Match Player
Rwanda: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Sierra Leone: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MaXimo 1
South Sudan: DStv Now
Sri Lanka: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD
Sudan: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Uganda: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
UK: BoxNation
United States: fuboTV (Free Trial), Fox Soccer Plus, ViX
Zambia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Zimbabwe: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1