Christophe Galtier is on the hot seat, both at his job and with the law. The under-suspected manager of PSG and his son were taken into custody on Friday after allegations of well over a year that the duo made anti-Muslim comments while managing Nice.

Galtier stated that he was “stunned” by the accusations and he and his son would take legal action against the charges.

According to RMC Sport and ESPN a leaked email was published where the former Nice director of football Julien Fournier told the owners of the club that Galtier had told him the squad was made up of too many Black and Muslim players.

Christophe Galtier on the hot heat at PSG

The timing of the allegations could not be worse for the manager who is virtually one foot out the door at PSG according to reports. Christophe Galtier may have won the Ligue 1 title but yet was another manager in a long list of former managers who was not able to win the UEFA Champions League.

To make matters worse the manager was not able to maximize the potential of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappé. Since then, it would seem that Kylian Mbappé and Neymar have committed their future at PSG at least until next season, but Lionel Messi is all but confirmed to move to Inter Miami of MLS.