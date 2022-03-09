Portland Timbers and Austin FC face each other at Providence Park in a match for the Week 3 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Portland Timbers will host Austin FC at the Providence Park in Portland, in Week 3 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Here you will find out when and how to watch this Major League Soccer match in the US. For example, if you are in the United States, tune in on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

This will only be their fourth overall meeting. Interestingly, Austin FC are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on two occasions so far; Portland Timbers have grabbed a triumph just once to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent duel took place on November 7, 2021, when the Timbers snatched a comfortable 3-0 win at home in Portland in the 2021 MLS regular season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022 MLS season.

Portland Timbers vs Austin FC: Date

The 2022 MLS Regular Season Week 3 game between Portland Timbers and Austin FC will be played on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Providence Park in Portland.

Portland Timbers vs Austin FC: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Portland Timbers vs Austin FC in 2022 MLS Regular Season

The game to be played between Portland Timbers and Austin FC on the Week 3 of the 2022 MLS regular season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) in the United States. Other options are ESPN+, Fox 12 Plus, Univision Austin, austinfc.com, KNVA CW Austin.