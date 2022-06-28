Houston Dynamo and Portland Timbers are set to have a duel in Week 17 of 2022 MLS season. Both teams will try to get a win in order to sneak into the first places of the West Conference. Here are full details of the odds, information, preview and how to watch it live in the US.

Portland Timbers vs Houston Dynamo: Preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream in the US this 2022 MLS Week 17 match

The 2022 MLS season is entering to its second part and the teams are trying to get the most amount of points in order to get to the Playoffs. In Week 17, Portland Timbers will receive the visit of Houston Dynamo, two squads that are not going through their best moments, but are still in the hunt to advance to the next round.

In the West Conference, both teams are struggling to climb spots as the 2022 season comes to an end. Houston Dynamo will receive a huge buff this summer when Hector Herrera, mexican midfielder, joins them. The former Atletico Madrid player could give them the impulse to get into the seven first places.

Regarding the Portland Timbers, the team is near the bottom of the Conference and it is difficult for them to advance. In spite of that, they are only four point away from postseason, so if they get a possitive streak, the dream of going through the first phase is possible.

Portland Timbers vs Houston Dynamo: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: Providence Park, Portland, Oregon.

Live Stream: FuboTV

Portland Timbers vs Houston Dynamo: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

Portland Timbers vs Houston Dynamo: Storylines

Portland Timbers are trying to wake up for the last part of the season. After the 7-2 win against Sporting Kansas City, they lost three of their last five duels. The ones from Oregon defeated Colorado by 3-0, so they are hoping for another three points this week against Dynamo.

As for their rival, the Houston Dynamo, the team ended a negative streak with a win against Chicago Fire in Week 16. They are now in the hunt for the 7th spot of the West Conference and a victory agains Timbers could position them above Seattle Sounders and LA Galaxy, but these two teams have one game less than them.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Portland Timbers vs Houston Dynamo in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game for Week 17 in the West Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV. Other options to watch the game in the US are Fox 12 Plus, ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet Southwest. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Portland Timbers vs Houston Dynamo: Predictions And Odds

Portland Timbers are favorites to win this game with 1.60 odds that will pay $160 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, the home advantage seems to play a big part of this duel. Houston Dynamo are the big underdugos with 4.33 odds. The draw is stated at 3.75 odds. The best pick for this MLS game is: Portland Timbers 1.60.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Portland Timbers 1.60 Draw 3.75 Houston Dynamo 4.33

* Odds via BetMGM.