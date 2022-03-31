Portland Timbers and LA Galaxy face each other at Audi Field in a match for the Week 5 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US for Week 5 of 2022 MLS Regular Season

Portland Timbers will meet with LA Galaxy at Providence Park in Portland, in Week 5 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Here you will find out when and how to watch this Major League Soccer match in the US. For example, if you are in the United States, tune in on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

This will be their 33rd overall meeting. At the moment, there are no favorites in head-to-head duels, as both Portland Timbers and LA Galaxy have claimed a triumph on 13 occasions each so far, and the remaining six matches have ended in a draw.

Their previous duel took place on October 17, 2021, when the Galaxy salvaged a late 2-1 thriller win at home at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson in the 2021 MLS regular season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the 2022 MLS season.

Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy: Date

The 2022 MLS Regular Season Week 5 game between Portland Timbers and LA Galaxy will be played on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Providence Park in Portland.

Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 3:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy in MLS Regular Season 2022

The game to be played between Portland Timbers and LA Galaxy on the Week 5 of the 2022 MLS regular season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) in the United States. Other options are Foxsports.com, FOX Deportes, Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App.