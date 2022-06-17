For Matchday 15 of the MLS league, Los Angeles FC will visit Seattle Sounders. Find out here all about the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in the United States.

The leaders of the MLS, Los Angeles FC, will visit the Seattle Sounders this Saturday June 18 for Matchday 15. Here you can find all the information you need to know about this MLS game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV and DAZN if you are in Canada.

Los Angeles FC are the current leaders not only in the Western Conference, but in the entire MLS. With 29 points, they surpass New York FC of the Eastern Conference (although the New York team has one less game with which it could, if they win it, surpass Los Angeles). Of course they want to stay at the top and for that there is nothing more than to keep winning.

On the local side, they are the last team that would be entering the final phase of the MLS. But they are in a difficult situation: with 19 points they have 1 point more than Minnesota, Houston Dynamo, and Colorado; and two more than Vancouver. A loss or a tie would give these rivals a chance to overtake them and of course the Sounders will try to avoid that.

Seattle Sounders vs LAFC: Match Information

Date: Saturday, June 18, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

Live Stream US: FuboTV

Live Stream Canada: DAZN

Seattle Sounders vs LAFC: Time by States in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Seattle Sounders vs LAFC: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Between these two teams the statistics are quite equal throughout history. So much so that the dominators, Los Angeles FC, are by very little difference. Just one game, since they have obtained 6 wins against the Seattle Sounders 5 with 2 draws for a total of 13 games.

The last time they faced each other was on October 27, 2021 for Matchday 7 of the MLS of that year. On that occasion it was a 3-0 victory for Los Angeles FC with goals from Brian Rodriguez, Latif Blessing and Cristian Arango.

How to watch or live stream Seattle Sounders vs LAFC in the US

Seattle Sounders and LAFC will play for the Matchday 15 of the MLS this Saturday, June 18 at 3:00 PM (ET). Other options: ESPNLA 710 AM, ESPN Deportes+, ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3, SiriusXM FC.

Seattle Sounders vs LAFC: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Seattle Sounders the favorite with 2.20 odds, while Los Angeles FC have 3.10. A tie would finish in a 3.40 payout.

BetMGM Seattle Sounders 2.20 Tie 3.40 Los Angeles FC 3.10

*Odds via BetMGM