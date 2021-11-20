Portland Timbers and Minnesota United will clash off on Sunday at Providence Park in the first round of the MLS Playoffs 2021. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Portland Timbers will square off with Minnesota United at the Providence Park in New York City in the 2021 MLS Playoffs First Round on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at 5:30 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this MLS Cup Playoffs match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US.

This will be their 11th overall meeting. Expectedly, Minnesota United are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on seven occasions so far; Portland Timbers have grabbed a triumph just twice to this day, and the remaining match has ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on July 24, 2021, when The Loons salvaged a late 2-1 thriller win at home at the Allianz Filed in Minnesota in the regular 2021 MLS season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the third time this year, this time in the MLS Playoffs 2021.

Portland Timbers vs Minnesota United: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 21, 2021

Time: 5:30 PM (ET)

Location: Providence Park, Portland

Portland Timbers vs Minnesota United: Times by State in the US

ET: 5:30 PM

CT: 4:30 PM

MT: 3:30 PM

PT: 2:30 PM

Portland Timbers vs Minnesota United: Storylines

In the last five MLS regular-season fixtures, Portland Timbers managed three triumphs. In addition, they suffered two defeats (LLWWW). Meanwhile, Minnesota United had an impressive season. However, unlike their opponents, they claimed two wins, as well as two draws and a defeat in the last five games in the regular season (WDLWD).

The Timbers ended the regular season in fourth place on the Western Conference table with 55 points in 34 matches. On the other hand, the Loons were placed right below them, in fifth place on the Western Conference table with 49 points won in 34 games in the regular MLS season.

These opponents don't have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to June 1, 2017, and it ended in a thrilling 2-2 tie at BMO Field in Toronto in the 2017 MLS season. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see which club will face Colorado Rapids in the Conference Semi-Finals.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Portland Timbers vs Minnesota United in the U.S.

The 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs First Round game between Portland Timbers and Minnesota United, to be played on Sunday, at the Providence Park in Portland, will be broadcast on ESPN Deportes+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN, SiriusXM FC in the United States.

Portland Timbers vs Minnesota United: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Portland Timbers. FanDuel see them as the firm favorites to move to the next stage and they have given them -105 odds. The away side Minnesota United, meanwhile, have +230 odds to cause an upset and secure a spot in the Conference Semi-Finals, while a tie would result in a +260 payout.

FanDuel Portland Timbers -105 Tie +260 Minnesota United +230

* Odds via FanDuel