The 2021 MLS Regular season is over and that means it's time for the Playoffs. Here, check out everything you need to know about the postseason such as schedule, results, teams and how to watch it in the US.

The 2021 Major League Soccer regular season has come to an end and now it’s time for the 2021 MLS Playoffs. The best 14 teams remain in the quest for the MLS Cup. However, there’s still plenty of matches before the big final.

During the Decision Day, there were six spots to define. For the East, Atlanta United, Orlando City and New York Red Bullswere the winners of the finals spots. While, for the West, Minnesota United, Vancouver Whitecaps and Real Salt Lake earn the last places.

With everything set, the playoffs will start on November 20 until December 11, when the 2021 MLS Cup final will take place. Here, check out the road to the decisive match, the format, dates, and how to watch each match in the US.

MLS Playoffs 2021: Format

The MLS Playoffs will be played by 14 teams, seven from East and seven from West. The team with the best record hosts every match. The No. 1 seed in each conference gets a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout. It’s straight single-elimination knockouts from there on out.

First round: Three matches in each conference pitting No. 2 vs. No. 7, No. 3 vs. 6 and No. 4 vs. No. 5. The No. 1 seed gets a bye. Higher seeds host.

Conference semis: The No. 1 seed will face the winner of the No. 4-vs.-No. 5 match. The other two winners face off. The higher seed hosts.

Conference finals: The final two teams left standing in each conference face off in the home of the highest remaining seed.

MLS Cup: The two conference champions meet at MLS Cup, hosted by the team with the best regular season record.

MLS Playoffs 2021: Teams

As we said before, 14 teams, seven from East and seven from West, made the cut. From the Eastern Conference, the teams who qualified are: New England Revolution, Philadelphia, Nashville, New York City FC, Atlanta United, Orlando City and New York Red Bulls.

Meanwhile, from the Western Conference, these are the teams who made it into the playoffs: Seattle Sounders, Sporting Kansas City, Colorado Rapids, Portland Timbers, Minnesota United, Vancouver Whitecaps and Real Salt Lake.

MLS 2021 Playoffs: Schedule and How to Watch in the US

This is the road to the MLS Cup 2021 Finals. The definitive dates and broadcasted information will be added when confirmed.

Eastern Conference

First Round:

Nov. 21/22/23 (TBD)

No. 2 Philadelphia Union vs. No. 7 NY Red Bulls

No. 3 Nashville SC vs. No. 6 Orlando City

No. 4 NYCFC vs. No. 5 Atlanta United

Conference Semifinals:

Nov. 25/28/30 (TBD)

No. 1 New England Revolution vs. No. 4/5 (NYCFC / Atlanta)

No. 3/6 vs. No. 2/7 (higher seed hosts)

Conference Final:

Dec. 4/5 (TBD)

No. 1/4/5 vs. No. 2/3/6/7 (higher seed hosts)

Western Conference

First Round:

Nov. 21/21/23 (TBD)

No. 2 Seattle Sounders vs. No. 7 Real Salt Lake

No. 3 Sporting KC vs. No. 6 Vancouver Whitecaps

No. 4 Portland Timbers vs. No. 5 Minnesota United

Conference Semifinals:

Nov. 25/28/30 (TBD)

No. 1 Colorado Rapids vs. No. 4/5 (Portland / Minnesota

No. 3/6 Sporting KC / Vancouver vs. No. 2/7 Seattle / RSL (higher seed hosts)

Conference Final:

Dec. 4/5 (TBD)

No. 1/4/5 vs. No. 2/3/6/7 (higher seed hosts)

MLS 2021 Cup Final

The 26th MLS Cup championship final will be played on Sat., Dec. 11 and will be hosted by the finalist with the best regular season record. It will be broadcasted by ABC, UniMas, TUDN, TSN, TVA in the US.