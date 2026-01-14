What happens if Porto win, tie or lose vs Benfica today in Taca de Portugal 2026 quarterfinals?

The Taca de Portugal 2026 has reached its critical stage as Porto host Benfica in the Estadio do Dragao tonight for a quarterfinal clash. This edition of O Clássico carries immense weight; for the winner, a path to the semifinals awaits, while the loser will see their cup dreams end mid-season.

Porto enter the match in scintillating form. Under the guidance of manager Francesco Farioli, the Dragons are currently riding a seven-match winning streak and sit atop the Primeira Liga with 49 points. Having yet to taste defeat in league play this season, Porto are the undisputed favorite as they look to add a 21st cup title to their trophy room.

In contrast, Benfica arrive at the Dragao under a cloud of pressure. The Eagles, led by the legendary Jose Mourinho, are reeling from a 3-1 semifinal exit in the Taca da Liga at the hands of Braga last week. While they remain unbeaten in the league and sit in third place with 39 points, they currently trail Porto by 10 points and are desperate for a statement win to salvage their cup season.

What happens if Porto win vs Benfica?

If Porto secure a home victory today, Francesco Farioli’s squad will advance to the Taça de Portugal semifinals. There, it will face the winner of the February 4th matchup between Sporting CP and AVS Futebol SAD.

Jan Bednarek of Porto celebrates scoring a goal. (Getty Images)

What happens if Porto and Benfica tie?

If the score is level after 90 minutes of regulation, the match will proceed to two 15-minute halves of extra time. Should the deadlock persist after the extra 30 minutes, a penalty shootout will determine which side moves on to the semifinals.

What happens if Porto lose vs Benfica?

Should Jose Mourinho’s Benfica pull off the upset at the Dragão, the Eagles will secure their place in the semifinals. This would mark a significant turning point for Mourinho’s second stint at the club, ending Porto’s dominant winning streak and keeping Benfica’s hopes for silverware alive.