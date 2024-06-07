Portugal will face Croatia in a 2024 international friendly game. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal will play against Croatia in a 2024 international friendly match. This detailed preview includes information on the venue and offers various viewing options tailored to your preferences, whether you prefer conventional television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your country.

Croatia, are preparing for what will likely be one of their last important tournaments with their current generation of players. This same group, who reached the final in Russia 2018, is eager to make the most of this opportunity which could be the last for many of them. They aim to demonstrate their strength and experience as they head into Euro 2024.

Similarly, Portugal find themselves in a comparable situation with their iconic star, Cristiano Ronaldo, who will likely be playing his last significant tournament at this Euro. Both teams are facing each other with the goal of reaching the continental competition in the best possible form, showcasing their talent and preparation.

Portugal vs Croatia: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (June 9)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (June 9)

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (June 9)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (June 9)

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (June 9)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

USA: 2:45 PM (ET)

Portugal vs Croatia: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Star+ Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Nova TV, HRT 2

France: L’Equipe Live Foot

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Indonesia: Vision+, MNC Soccer Channel, K-Vision

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Supersport 4

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play, Sport TV1, RTP 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English

UK: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 2

USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX, Fox Sports