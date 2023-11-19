With Iceland seeking to assert their spot in the stage of the 2024 UEFA Euro, this encounter is set to to try a new strategy. Portugal’s attacking arsenal will clash with Iceland’s defensive resolve, creating a captivating spectacle of contrasting styles and tactical battles at Estádio José Alvalade in Lisboa. The outcome remains unpredictable, adding to the intrigue of this highly anticipated clash.
Portugal has a perfect record with 9-0 after winning against teams that are considered underdogs, even though they won a game against Iceland during the early game within the group the Portuguese were barely able to win that game by 1-0 thanks to a Bruno Fernandes goal.
Iceland has nothing to fight for within Group J, they only have to hope to reach the 2024 UEFA Euro through the Nationa League Play-offs where it is likely that they can qualify.
Portugal vs Iceland: Kick-Off Time
Portugal and Iceland play for the 2024 UEFA EURO Qualifiers on Sunday, November 19 at Estádio José Alvalade in Lisboa. The history of this game suggests a Portuguese dominance, with the Seleção das Quinas boasting an unbeaten record against Iceland. However, the Nordic nation has proven to be a formidable opponent on their day, famously holding Portugal to a draw in the 2016 European Championship.
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM November 20
Germany: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Cameroon: 8:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
India: 1:00 AM November 20
Indonesia: 3:45 AM November 20
Iran: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM November 20
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 8:45 AM November 20
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Turkey: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM November 20
South Africa: 9:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM
Portugal vs Iceland: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: ESPN, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO
Canada: DAZN Canada
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
France: L’Equipe Web, L’Equipe, Free, Molotov
Germany: DAZN Germany
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Greece: Nova Sports 3
India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV
Indonesia: MNC Soccer Channel
Ireland: Premier Sports 2, Premier Player HD
Israel: Sport 3
Italy: RAI 1, RaiPlay
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 2, Astro Go, sooka
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu
New Zealand: Sky Sport 5 NZ
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football
Norway: TV2 Sport, TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Extra, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: Sport TV1, RTP Play, RTP 1, Sport TV Multiscreen
Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland
United Kingdom: Viaplay Xtra, Viaplay UK
United States: ViX