Portugal vs Iceland: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2024 UEFA EURO Qualifiers in your country

With Iceland seeking to assert their spot in the stage of the 2024 UEFA Euro, this encounter is set to to try a new strategy. Portugal’s attacking arsenal will clash with Iceland’s defensive resolve, creating a captivating spectacle of contrasting styles and tactical battles at Estádio José Alvalade in Lisboa. The outcome remains unpredictable, adding to the intrigue of this highly anticipated clash.

Portugal has a perfect record with 9-0 after winning against teams that are considered underdogs, even though they won a game against Iceland during the early game within the group the Portuguese were barely able to win that game by 1-0 thanks to a Bruno Fernandes goal.

Iceland has nothing to fight for within Group J, they only have to hope to reach the 2024 UEFA Euro through the Nationa League Play-offs where it is likely that they can qualify.

Portugal vs Iceland: Kick-Off Time

Portugal and Iceland play for the 2024 UEFA EURO Qualifiers on Sunday, November 19 at Estádio José Alvalade in Lisboa. The history of this game suggests a Portuguese dominance, with the Seleção das Quinas boasting an unbeaten record against Iceland. However, the Nordic nation has proven to be a formidable opponent on their day, famously holding Portugal to a draw in the 2016 European Championship.

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM November 20

Germany: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Cameroon: 8:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

India: 1:00 AM November 20

Indonesia: 3:45 AM November 20

Iran: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM November 20

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM November 20

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Turkey: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM November 20

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM

Portugal vs Iceland: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: ESPN, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO

Canada: DAZN Canada

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

France: L’Equipe Web, L’Equipe, Free, Molotov

Germany: DAZN Germany

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Greece: Nova Sports 3

India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV

Indonesia: MNC Soccer Channel

Ireland: Premier Sports 2, Premier Player HD

Israel: Sport 3

Italy: RAI 1, RaiPlay

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 2, Astro Go, sooka

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu

New Zealand: Sky Sport 5 NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: TV2 Sport, TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Extra, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Sport TV1, RTP Play, RTP 1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland

United Kingdom: Viaplay Xtra, Viaplay UK

United States: ViX