Portugal and North Macedonia will face each other for the European 2022 World Cup Play-off Final at Estadio Do Dragao. The winner will book a ticket to Qatar 2022. Here, check out the match information, such as date, time and how to watch it in the United States.

The Portuguese are coming to this match after beating Turkey 3-1 in the play-offs semis, with goals from Otávio, Diogo Jota and Matheus Nunes. Despite the result, Fernando Santos’ side had to suffer to get the win, as Turkey almost put things 2-2 in the second half. Portugal is trying to play their eight World Cup.

Meanwhile, North Macedonia are here after getting an almost miraculous 1-0 win against Italy in the semi-finals. Blagoja Milevski’s team survived the constant attack of the Italians and took the match after Trajkovski scored in stoppage time. While they are looking to qualify for the first time to the World Cup, this team has proved they can beat anyone, as they also defeated Germany in qualifying.

Portugal vs North Macedonia: Date

The national teams of Portugal and North Macedonia will face each other on Tuesday, March 29 at the Estádio Do Dragão in Porto. These two teams have faced each other two times, with Portugal winning one and one draw.

Portugal vs North Macedonia: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US and to watch or live stream Portugal vs North Macedonia

The match between the national teams of Portugal and North Macedonia for the 2022 World Cup Play-off Final to be played Tuesday, March 29, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States on ESPN+, UniMás, TUDN USA, ESPN2.